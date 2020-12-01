Another week ... another BYU slight by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
The Cougars weren't completely ignored in the latest rankings, moving up one spot past Northwestern (who lost to Michigan State) to No. 13.
It appeared that the committee, however, decided it knows college football better than the combined knowledge of the national college football reporters, coaches and analysts.
BYU wasn't able to add a game last week and appears that it won't be playing a game this week either, so the only chance for the Cougars to impress the committee at this point is the home game scheduled against San Diego State on Dec. 12.
Since the Aztecs are sitting at just 3-3, it appears like that won't really do that much good.
"Like I said last week, there is great respect for BYU," Iowa director of athletics and CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barda said on the rankings show on ESPN. "But what is it that holds it back? If you compare the games BYU has played and the teams against whom they've competed to other teams, it's really the strength of schedule or the games they are playing not being as strong as some of the other teams that we are ranking ahead of them."
While BYU is one of the biggest headaches for the committee, it isn't the only head-scratching ranking.
One of the teams ahead of the Cougars, No. 9 Iowa State, moved up four spots after defeating then-No. 17 Texas (which is now unranked). The committee seems to have forgotten that the Cyclones got handled, 31-14, by Louisiana, a one-loss team that just barely made it into the rankings at No. 25, in the first week of the season.
It appears to be conclusive that the committee is swayed by conference affiliation and perception more than what actually happens on the field.
There is still an outside chance that BYU will add a game on Dec. 19 or that enough teams in front of the Cougars will lose and put BYU in position to be in a New Years Six bowl game.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if BYU ended up being slated to play No. 7 Cincinnati and thus avoid giving the Cougars a chance to defeat a Power 5 program and embarrass the committee even more.