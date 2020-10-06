Saturday's forecast for Provo is 75 degrees with just a few clouds, perfect weather for an afternoon football game.
Unfortunately, Cougar fans will have to be inside their homes to watch BYU take on Texas-San Antonio because once again, there will be no one in the stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
A news release from BYU indicates that since Provo is still in the orange risk phase for COVID-19 there will be empty stands for the the third straight home game. Here is is the release from athletic department, which came out Tuesday afternoon:
PROVO, Utah — BYU Athletics today announced the UTSA-BYU football game on Saturday, Oct. 10, will be played without spectators at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The decision was based on the current moderate (orange) risk COVID-19 designation for Provo and an understanding there will not be a change in the risk designation this week.
With a continued effort to lower the case count in the community and current trends at BYU improving, the university hopes to have fans in the stadium on Oct. 24 versus Texas State.