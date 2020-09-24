Offensive performance in football can be described as elaborate dance, one that requires precision and timing from each player to have all the steps come together successfully.
“Timing is essential, probably more so on offense than on defense because so many things have to be in sync,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said during Wednesday’s media teleconference. “When we are throwing the football, the receiver has to be breaking at just the right depth and the quarterback has to be in rhythm throwing the ball and anticipating that break. In the run game, the running back has to be in the right place where he is supposed to be in relation to the offensive linemen. Timing and rhythm are a huge part of offensive football.”
When a team has its preparation schedule fouled up like the Cougars did last week, that can seriously hamper how well a team executes.
“I think we lost a little bit last week when we weren’t able to have a normal practice routine and were working more in small groups,” Grimes said. “That had a little bit more of an impact on our timing than I thought it would. I felt like we had been a little bit rusty the first part of this week. I was not extremely happy with that or with our tempo for the first couple of days.”
Cougar junior wide receiver Gunner Romney said the offense did need some time to get its mojo back.
“This was a really weird situation, something I had never experienced, going three weeks between games in the middle of a season,” Romney said. “It was a weird time where we weren’t able to practice together as a full offense, so it’s hard to keep that midseason form with the timing being perfect. That’s crucial to an offense. You have to have that through repetition. We started slow this week but it’s gotten better and better and I think we are looking the way we did before this long layoff. I think we’ll be ready to go.”
He believes that having a lot of veteran players on the offensive side of the ball made a big difference in how quickly BYU could get back on track.
“You have that history with the quarterback and the other receivers to know what you need to be to succeed,” Romney said. “It’s been huge to rally altogether and get the younger guys on board so they know what the standard is. That experience has really helped us to not take too long to get back into that shape.”
Grimes wasn’t ready to signal that his offense was at 100% efficiency but he said he is optimistic it will be in rhythm when the Cougars take the field against Troy on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN).
He knows BYU better be ready because the Trojans are a dangerous opponent.
“They have a very active defense that plays hard,” Grimes said. “I think there have been some subtle changes to their scheme and I think those have produced a defense that looks to be a little bit better. They have a lot of guys coming back who have played a lot of football. I anticipate that is improved from what they did last year. They present a lot of challenges to you.”
Cougar junior running back Lopini Katoa said the team expects Troy to try to slow the BYU rushing attack after the Cougars ran all over Navy on the ground in the season opener.
“I would say that is a possibility but all that would do is open up things for the receivers, open up shots down the field if they try to stop our run,” Katoa said. “That is why we are super-confident as an offense because we can both run and pass really well.”