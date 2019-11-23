Clemson has emerged as one of the powerhouses in college football in recent years, winning two national championships and reaching the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.
But, as BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes mentioned to his team this week, that wasn’t always the case.
“I talk about awhile back when I was coaching at Auburn, we played Clemson and back then a lot of people still used the phrase: ‘That’s Clemson being Clemson,’” Grimes said after practice on Tuesday. “They would lose a game that everyone thought they should win or they would play an opponent that they seemed superior to and would play a really close game. People called it ‘Clemson-ing’ — but obviously they are not that now.”
Grimes described how he heard a podcast by Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney where he talked about how he responded to his team after it lost the national championship game to Alabama in 2016.
“He said he went and watched the tape and saw it was little things,” Grimes said. “It was a fumbled snap on a third-and-1. It was a receiver running a route at 9 yards instead of 10. It was an offensive lineman not blocking on the right angle. He went back to his players and said, ‘if y’all want to take that next step, then we have to have greater attention to detail and we have to work on that every day.’”
Grimes said that was the message to the Cougar offense this week.
“If we want to take that and be a more consistent team — not just a team that steps up and plays when it is a big game or not just a team that plays when our backs are against the wall but the team that shows up the same way every single Saturday — then we have to practice with a greater level of consistency,” Grimes said. “The devil is in the details.”
When facing an opponent like UMass that has struggled in many facets of the game this year, it might be easy for BYU to not feel the same urgency.
But this is a Cougar team with many improvements still to be made and that means every game is an opportunity.
“We’re going to keep building on what we do,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “I’ve mentioned this before and we’re really focused on what we can get done and on being at our best. This is another opportunity for us to go see our fans on the East Coast and we’re looking forward to our players being at their best for our fans and for themselves.”
The Cougar offense had a chance to take a step forward in last week’s 42-10 win over FCS-foe Idaho State but the results were mixed.
“We were not nearly as good as we could be,” Grimes said. “We had a bunch of yards but the penalties were completely inexcusable. We had too many false starts and holdings, and those things were just drive-killers. When we looked back, the drives where we didn’t have penalties we moved the ball pretty well and did some good things. The penalties were certainly killers for us.”
The BYU players want to show on the field today that they can be better than they were last week.
“We’re focusing on our team take-off,” Cougar freshman running back Sione Finau said Monday. “It wasn’t as crisp as we wanted but a win is a win. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and see where we can improve for this game.”
BYU also knows that if they fail to go in with the right focus, the Minutemen would be happy to close out their season by stunning the Cougars like they did in 2017 and ending BYU’s current four-game win streak.
“We’re creating momentum and we’re creating belief in each other, so this is something that is more focused on what we’re trying to get done,” Sitake said. “I have a ton of respect for our opponents. That’s just how football goes. A lot of guys do what our players do. They work hard and put a lot of time into the game. This will be their last game of the season, so we know it’s going to mean a lot to them. We’re going to get their best shot, so we’re going to make sure they get ours as well.”