Before 2020 spring camp was cut short by efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the BYU football team's one official coaching vacancy -- running backs coach -- was being filled on an interim basis by former star and recent graduate assistant Harvey Unga.
When asked about the spot, Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake would simply say BYU was evaluating potential candidates and that Unga was in the mix to get the job.
Thursday morning it finally became official.
The Cougars announced in a statement that Unga has been hired as the new running backs coach.
"I am excited to announce Harvey Unga as our running backs coach," Sitake said in the press release. "Harvey is a great young coach who was an elite player for BYU and is an extremely humble person. He knows the game, relates well to the players, and has done an outstanding job the past four years on our staff. We are excited to have him step into this role, and know he will excel in helping the young men in our program learn, grow and develop."
With his background growing up in Provo, playing at Timpview High School, starring at running back for BYU and then coaching at his alma mater, this appears to be a perfect fit for Unga.
"I am extremely excited about this opportunity," Unga said in the release. "It has been a dream of mine to coach at BYU and also coach the position I played. I'm grateful to Tom Holmoe, Brian Santiago, Kalani Sitake, coach (Jeff) Grimes and the staff for their trust in allowing me to take on this role. It is humbling. Above all, I'm thankful to my Heavenly Father and especially thank my wife and family for their love and support that make it all possible. The boys on the team have all been supportive of me, and I can't wait to help them achieve their goals."
It's also likely a dream come true for the Unga family, since Harvey Unga's wife Keilani Unga is an assistant coach for the UVU women's basketball team just up the road in Orem.
Having Harvey Unga get the job in Provo will likely allow them both to work as well as raise their family.
Here is the complete press release from BYU:
