Head coach Kalani Sitake today named Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni to oversee recruiting responsibilities for BYU football.
Ah You will direct the program's recruiting efforts and manage player personnel duties as the executive coordinator of recruiting and player personnel. Damuni will coordinate day-to-day recruiting activities and oversee recruiting events on campus as the executive coordinator of on-campus recruiting and community/player relations. Both Ah You and Damuni are entering their fifth season at BYU after first joining Sitake's football staff in 2016.
"I'm happy to officially announce Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni in their new recruiting roles," Sitake said. "Recruiting is a critical part of everything we do, and I am excited to have both Jasen and Jack putting their vision and energies into our daily recruiting efforts. They have both done an excellent job on our staff the past four years, and I am confident in what they will be able to help us accomplish in their new responsibilities."
Jasen Ah You
In his new position, Ah You directs the strategic planning and execution of BYU's recruiting activities, messages, materials and official and unofficial visits. His responsibilities include the identification and recruitment of prospective student-athletes, organization and management of the recruiting process, coordination of recruiting communications and strategies, and implementation of special events associated with recruiting such as Junior Day and the High School Coaches Clinic. Among his other duties, Ah You will be a resource and mentor to the student-athletes in the program, work with the coaching staff to manage the team's roster, and continue to serve as the team's NFL/Pro liaison.
"I'm excited for this challenge and opportunity," Ah You said. "Having worked in the various levels of football from high school to college and also being a parent that went through four years of the recruiting process from that perspective, I have developed a clear vision and direction for recruiting. There is no place like BYU, and I'm excited to share that message with the outstanding young men and their families who would like to be a part of this great university."
A native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Ah You is in his 17th year working in football at the high school, junior college and university levels. He has served the past four seasons on Sitake's staff as the support services coordinator, working as the liaison with the many support services interacting with the football program. His collaborations and innovations have helped engage more BYU faculty and staff to foster relationships with the football program and its student-athletes, created successful community outreach opportunities such as the BYU Football Trunk-or-Treat, and continued to shape the first-class annual BYU Pro Day for NFL scouts and personnel.
He previously worked with the defensive line at the University of Utah as a defensive administrative assistant from 2008-10, where he worked with future NFL players Paul Kruger, Derrick Shelby, Steven Paea, Sealver Siliga and Koa Misi. He was the defensive line coach at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, from 2004-07 and also served as the defensive coordinator and coached defensive line, linebackers and offensive line from 2011-15 at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
Ah You and his wife Joann have two children, a son, Chaz, who is a linebacker at BYU, and a daughter, Zion. In addition to his son Chaz, his father Charles played running back at BYU (1971-75) and his two brothers Matt (2003-05, 08) and C.J. (2001-03) both played football for the Cougars. C.J. also played six years in the NFL. Cousins Kinglsey (1992-93) and Harland Ah You (1995-97) also played football for BYU.
Jack Damuni
Damuni's responsibilities include developing and overseeing the on-campus experience for prospective student-athletes, planning and supervising summer camps and game-day recruiting activities for the football program, organizing and managing the program's missionary-related plans and needs, and serving as a liaison with campus departments involved in the recruiting process. Damuni will continue to coordinate community service and other volunteer opportunities for team members, run the True Blue Hero program, and oversee alumni relations.
"I would like to thank Coach Sitake for giving me the opportunity to serve as the on-campus recruiter," Damuni said. "Recruiting is the life blood of every sport that is played at the collegiate level and is a year-round battle. I am honored to be part of this important component and will always strive to do my best and represent Brigham Young University in making a positive impact to every student-athlete we serve, and to the people in our community as well."
As part of Sitake's staff the past four years, Damuni has made a significant impact on the lives of individuals both inside and outside of the BYU football program. His relentless energy and infectious passion for BYU and serving others has become a staple of the True Blue Hero program that regularly hosts individuals and their families who are facing significant challenges in life. Damuni has been particularly successful developing relationships with others while mentoring student-athletes and overseeing alumni relations for the program.
A BYU alumnus, Damuni played strong safety for the Cougars in 1993-94 after starting his playing career at Dixie College in St. George, Utah. Damuni recorded four interceptions in his two years at BYU, including two in single game against Utah and one at the goal line versus San Diego State. He totaled 43 tackles in 19 games with eight starts to help the Cougars advance to the 1993 Holiday Bowl against Ohio State (28-21 defeat) and 1994 Copper Bowl versus Oklahoma (31-6 victory).
Damuni returned to BYU when hired by Sitake in 2016 after a long career as an educator in Maui for the Hawai'i Department of Education from 1996-2015. He also served in a variety of football capacities during that time, including Hawaii Speed and Quickness-Complex Coordinator/Coach (2009-2015), Vice President, Island Football Magazine (2000-15), Assistant Football Coach, Baldwin High School, Maui, Hawaii (2000-15), Assistant Football Coach-Defensive Backs, Mesa Community College (2011) and Assistant Football Coach, Maui High School (1997-98).
From Laie, Hawai'i, Damuni and his wife Shalei Nani have four children, Dayson, Selai, Raider, and Silina