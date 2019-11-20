Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 7 Utah (9-1 overall, 6-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns as Utah routed UCLA 49-3.
Game On: Saturday at Arizona (4-6 overall, 2-5 Pac-12 South), 8 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Justin Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns as Oregon secured a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and handed Arizona its fifth straight loss, 34-6. … Utah leads the overall series 22-19-2 and has won three straight against the Wildcats.
2. No. 20 Boise State (9-1 overall, 6-0 MWC Mountain)
Results: In his first start, Boise State’s Jaylon Henderson threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-9 victory against New Mexico.
Game On: Saturday at Utah State (6-4 overall, 5-1 MWC Mountain), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Utah State held on the beat Wyoming 26-21 to set up this week’s game with Boise State for a share of the WCC Mountain lead. … Boise State leads the overall series 18-5 and has won three in a row, with the Aggies last win coming in 2015.
3. Washington (6-4 overall, 3-4 Pac-12 North)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at Colorado (4-6 overall, 2-5 Pac-12 South), 8 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? Colorado has been idle since beating Stanford 16-13 in Nov. 9 to break a five-game losing streak. … Last season, Washington beat the Buffaloes 27-13 in Seattle and has won nine in a row in the series. … Colorado last beat the Huskies in 1996.
4. USC (7-4 overall, 6-2 Pac-12 South)
Results: Kedon Slovis threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-17 USC win over Cal.
Game On: Saturday vs. UCLA (4-6 overall, 4-3 Pac-12 South), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)
What’s Up? The Bruins managed just 50 yards rushing in a 49-3 loss to No. 7 Utah. … USC leads the crosstown rivalry with UCLA 47-32-7, dating back to 1929 but the Bruins won last year’s meeting 34-27 to snap a three-game Trojans winning streak in the series.
5. San Diego State (8-2 overall, 5-2 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Ryan Agnew threw for 323 yards and a touchdown and San Diego State’s defense did its job as the Aztecs topped Fresno State 17-7.
Game On: Saturday at Hawaii (7-4 overall, 4-3 MWC West), 9 p.m. MT (Spectrum Sports)
What’s Up? Cole McDonald ran for two touchdowns and Cortez Davis ran an interception back for a score to lead Hawaii to a 21-7 win over UNLV in Las Vegas. … San Diego State leads the overall series with Hawaii 15-5. … The Aztecs are 8-2 against the Warriors in Honolulu and won the last meeting 31-30 in San Diego last season.
6. Tennessee (5-5 overall, 3-3 SEC East)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at Missouri (5-4 overall, 2-4 SEC East), 5:30 p.m. MT (SEC Network)
What’s Up? Tennessee has been on a bye since beating Kentucky 17-13 on Nov. 9. … Missouri totaled just 198 yards of offense in a 27-0 loss to No. 6 Georgia. … Last season the Tigers rolled into Knoxville and pounded the Volunteers 50-17.
7. Utah State (6-4 overall, 5-1 MWC Mountain)
Results: Jordan Love threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Aggies came up with a late interception to hold off Wyoming 26-21.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 20 Boise State (9-1 overall, 6-0 MWC Mountain), 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Boise State fell one spot in the AP poll after slipping past Wyoming 26-21. … Utah State is just 2-8 against the Broncos in Logan.
8. Toledo (6-4 overall, 3-3 MAC West)
Results: Northern Illinois kicked a 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds left and held off a late Toledo drive for a 31-28 victory.
Game On: Thursday at Buffalo (5-5 overall, 3-3 MAC East), 5:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Matthew Trickett kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lead Kent State past Buffalo 30-27. … Bryant Koback (1,066 rushing yards) and Shakif Seymour (693) have combined for 1,759 rushing yards for the Rockets, who are averaging 245.7 yards per game on the ground.
9. Liberty (6-4 overall)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at Virginia (7-3 overall, 5-2 ACC Coastal), 10 a.m. MT (ACC Network)
What’s Up? Virginia has been idle since a 33-28 win against Georgia Tech on Nov. 9. … Liberty last played on Nov. 9 as well, losing at BYU 31-24. … Flames receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has 1,244 yards — second in the country — and eight touchdowns on 64 catches.
10. South Florida (4-6 overall, 2-4 AAC East)
Results: South Florida took an early lead against No. 17 Cincinnati but Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 win for the Bearcats.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 18 Memphis (9-1 overall, 5-1 AAC West), 1 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? Brady White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score to lead No. 18 Memphis over Houston 45-27. … The Tigers hold a 5-4 lead in the series with South Florida and won a wild won in Memphis last season 49-42.
11. Idaho State (3-8 overall, 1-6 Big Sky)
Results: Malachi Rango rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State, which lost at BYU 42-10.
Game On: Saturday at Weber State (8-3 overall, 6-1 Big Sky), 3 p.m. (Pluto TV)
What’s Up? Weber State saw its seven-game winning streak snapped as Dalton Sneed threw three touchdown passes to Samori Toure in a 35-16 Montana victory. … Weber State has dominated the overall series 38-10 and has won four in a row, with Idaho State’s last win coming in 2014 in Pocatello.
12. UMass (1-10 overall)
Results: Evan Hull rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns as Northwestern blasted UMass 45-6.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU, 10 a.m. MT (FloSportsTV)
What’s Up? UMass has lost six straight games and given up 340 points in those games. … BYU has won three of the four meetings with the Minutemen but this is the first time the two teams have played in Amhurst.