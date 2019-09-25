Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 17 Washington (3-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12 North)
Results: Jacob Eason was 24 of 28 for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers in an easy 45-19 victory in Provo.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 21 USC (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12 South), 1:30 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? USC knocked off No. 10 Utah 30-23 with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. collecting 10 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown. … USC holds a 52-29-4 advantage in the overall series with Washington.
2. No. 16 Boise State (4-0 overall, 1-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: Hank Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Robert Mahone rushed for a pair of scores as No. 20 Boise State pulled away from Air Force 30-19 on Friday.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? The Broncos will be back in action on Oct. 5 at UNLV. … Freshman Hank Bachmeier is 87 of 137 (63.5 percent) for 1,190 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in the first four games of the season.
3. No. 21 USC (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12 South)
Results: Third-string quarterback Matt Fink threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans in a 30-23 victory against No. 10 Utah.
Game On: Saturday at No. 17 Washington (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12 North), 1:30 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? Washington’s Sean McGrew ran for 110 yards on 18 carries as the Huskies sped past BYU 45-19. … … The last time these two teams played was in 2016, a 26-13 Trojan victory.
4. No. 19 Utah (3-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Utah outgained USC 457 to 381 but committed 16 penalties for 120 yards in a 30-23 loss at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Game On: Saturday vs. Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12 North), 8 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Anthony Gordon threw for 570 yards and a school-record nine touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as UCLA rallied from 32 points down to clip Washington State 67-63. … Washington State leads the overall series 9-7 and beat the Utes last year 28-24. Utah’s last win the series came in 2012.
5. Utah State (2-1 overall, 1-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Utah State took a 23-3 lead into the fourth quarter but needed a fourth-down sack – a loss of 37 yards as San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew tried to make a final play – to secure a 23-17 victory to open Mountain West Conference action.
Game On: Saturday vs. Colorado State (1-3, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 5:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Colorado State surrendered 436 rushing yards in a 41-35 loss to Toledo. … Utah State is 18-4 in its last 22 games under Gary Anderson and has won eight straight home games.
6. San Diego State (3-1 overall, 0-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Ryan Agnew was 20 of 37 for 281 yards and two touchdowns as San Diego State rallied but fell short against Utah State on Saturday, 23-17.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? The Aztecs return to action on Oct. 5 at Colorado State. … San Diego State is tied for third in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (52.3).
7. Toledo (2-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)
Results: Bryant Koback had 19 carries for a career-high 228 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Toledo upended Colorado State 41-35 in Fort Collins.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU (2-2), 10 a.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Tight end Matt Bushman caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown for BYU, which fell 45-19 to Washington. … The Cougars and Rockets met just once before – in 2016, a wild 55-53 victory for BYU in Provo.
8. Tennessee (1-3 overall, 0-1 SEC East)
Results: Tennessee managed just 239 total yards and was 4 of 13 on third downs in a 34-3 loss at No. 9 Florida.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up: The Volunteers return to SEC play Oct. 5 in Knoxville against No. 3 Georgia. … Jauan Jennings leads Tennessee with 19 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
9. Liberty (2-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Stephen Calvert passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns on just ten completions to lead Liberty to a 62-27 victory against FCS Hampton on Saturday. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught four of those passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Game On: Saturday vs. New Mexico (2-1), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Tevaka Tuioti was 16 of 28 for 355 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Mexico to a 55-52 win over state rival New Mexico State. ... Last year, Liberty held on for a 52-43 win in Albuquerque despite four touchdown passes from Sherrion Jones.
10. South Florida (1-2 overall, 0-0 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. SMU (4-0, 0-0 AAC West), 2 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? SMU surprised No. 25 TCU 41-38 to begin the season 4-0 for the first time since 1984. … USF leads the overall series with SMU 3-1 and won the last meeting in 2016 (35-27 in Dallas).
11. UMass (0-4 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: UMass surrendered 636 yards, including 334 rushing, in a 62-28 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Game On: Saturday vs. Akron (0-4, 0-1 MAC East), 2:30 p.m. MT (FlorSports TV)
What’s Up? Akron remained winless in 2019 after a 35-7 loss at home to Troy. … Akron leads the overall series with UMass 3-1, winning 17-14 in 2015.
12. Idaho State (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Will McElvain passed 17 yards to Isaiah Weston for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter to lift Northern Iowa to a 13-6 victory against Idaho State.
Game On: Saturday vs. Portland State (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky), 3:05 p.m. MT (Pluto TV)
What’s Up? Davis Alexander threw for a career-high five touchdowns as Portland State thumped NAIA Eastern Oregon 59-9. … Portland State leads the overall series with Idaho State 26-17-1, and won a wild 48-45 shootout last season in Portland.