No. 17 Washington's romp over BYU begins challenging stretch

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

 George Frey

Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.

1. No. 17 Washington (3-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12 North)

Results: Jacob Eason was 24 of 28 for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers in an easy 45-19 victory in Provo.

Game On: Saturday vs. No. 21 USC (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12 South), 1:30 p.m. MT (FOX)

What’s Up? USC knocked off No. 10 Utah 30-23 with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. collecting 10 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown. … USC holds a 52-29-4 advantage in the overall series with Washington.

2. No. 16 Boise State (4-0 overall, 1-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo

Results: Hank Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Robert Mahone rushed for a pair of scores as No. 20 Boise State pulled away from Air Force 30-19 on Friday.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? The Broncos will be back in action on Oct. 5 at UNLV. … Freshman Hank Bachmeier is 87 of 137 (63.5 percent) for 1,190 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in the first four games of the season.

3. No. 21 USC (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12 South)

Results: Third-string quarterback Matt Fink threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans in a 30-23 victory against No. 10 Utah.

Game On: Saturday at No. 17 Washington (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12 North), 1:30 p.m. MT (FOX)

What’s Up? Washington’s Sean McGrew ran for 110 yards on 18 carries as the Huskies sped past BYU 45-19. … … The last time these two teams played was in 2016, a 26-13 Trojan victory.

4. No. 19 Utah (3-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12 South)

Results: Utah outgained USC 457 to 381 but committed 16 penalties for 120 yards in a 30-23 loss at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Game On: Saturday vs. Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12 North), 8 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? Anthony Gordon threw for 570 yards and a school-record nine touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as UCLA rallied from 32 points down to clip Washington State 67-63. … Washington State leads the overall series 9-7 and beat the Utes last year 28-24. Utah’s last win the series came in 2012.

5. Utah State (2-1 overall, 1-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan

Results: Utah State took a 23-3 lead into the fourth quarter but needed a fourth-down sack – a loss of 37 yards as San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew tried to make a final play – to secure a 23-17 victory to open Mountain West Conference action.

Game On: Saturday vs. Colorado State (1-3, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 5:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

What’s Up? Colorado State surrendered 436 rushing yards in a 41-35 loss to Toledo. … Utah State is 18-4 in its last 22 games under Gary Anderson and has won eight straight home games.

6. San Diego State (3-1 overall, 0-1 MWC West)

Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego

Results: Ryan Agnew was 20 of 37 for 281 yards and two touchdowns as San Diego State rallied but fell short against Utah State on Saturday, 23-17.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? The Aztecs return to action on Oct. 5 at Colorado State. … San Diego State is tied for third in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (52.3).

7. Toledo (2-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)

Results: Bryant Koback had 19 carries for a career-high 228 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Toledo upended Colorado State 41-35 in Fort Collins.

Game On: Saturday vs. BYU (2-2), 10 a.m. MT (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Tight end Matt Bushman caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown for BYU, which fell 45-19 to Washington. … The Cougars and Rockets met just once before – in 2016, a wild 55-53 victory for BYU in Provo.

8. Tennessee (1-3 overall, 0-1 SEC East)

Results: Tennessee managed just 239 total yards and was 4 of 13 on third downs in a 34-3 loss at No. 9 Florida.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up: The Volunteers return to SEC play Oct. 5 in Knoxville against No. 3 Georgia. … Jauan Jennings leads Tennessee with 19 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

9. Liberty (2-2 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo

Results: Stephen Calvert passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns on just ten completions to lead Liberty to a 62-27 victory against FCS Hampton on Saturday. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught four of those passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Game On: Saturday vs. New Mexico (2-1), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Tevaka Tuioti was 16 of 28 for 355 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Mexico to a 55-52 win over state rival New Mexico State. ... Last year, Liberty held on for a 52-43 win in Albuquerque despite four touchdown passes from Sherrion Jones.

10. South Florida (1-2 overall, 0-0 AAC East)

Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa

Results: Bye

Game On: Saturday vs. SMU (4-0, 0-0 AAC West), 2 p.m. MT (ESPNU)

What’s Up? SMU surprised No. 25 TCU 41-38 to begin the season 4-0 for the first time since 1984. … USF leads the overall series with SMU 3-1 and won the last meeting in 2016 (35-27 in Dallas).

11. UMass (0-4 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst

Results: UMass surrendered 636 yards, including 334 rushing, in a 62-28 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Game On: Saturday vs. Akron (0-4, 0-1 MAC East), 2:30 p.m. MT (FlorSports TV)

What’s Up? Akron remained winless in 2019 after a 35-7 loss at home to Troy. … Akron leads the overall series with UMass 3-1, winning 17-14 in 2015.

12. Idaho State (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Sky)

Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo

Results: Will McElvain passed 17 yards to Isaiah Weston for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter to lift Northern Iowa to a 13-6 victory against Idaho State.

Game On: Saturday vs. Portland State (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky), 3:05 p.m. MT (Pluto TV)

What’s Up? Davis Alexander threw for a career-high five touchdowns as Portland State thumped NAIA Eastern Oregon 59-9. … Portland State leads the overall series with Idaho State 26-17-1, and won a wild 48-45 shootout last season in Portland.

