Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 9 Utah (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Utah held Cal to 83 total yards and Zack Moss ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 shutout.
Game On: Saturday at Washington (5-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 North), 2 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? Last year, Washington beat Utah twice — 21-7 during the regular season and 10-3 in the Pac-12 Championship Game. … The Huskies are 12-1 all-time against the Utes, with the only Utah win coming in 2015 (34-23 in Seattle).
2. No. 25 San Diego State (7-1 overall, 4-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: UNLV missed a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left and San Diego State held on for a 20-17 win.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? The Aztecs return to action on Nov. 9 against Nevada. … San Diego State is third in the country in run defense (69.9 yards allowed per game) and 12th in total defense (283.5 yards allowed per game).
3. No. 21 Boise State (6-1 overall, 3-0 MWC Mountain)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at San Jose State (4-4 overall, 1-3 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Boise State has never lost to San Jose State (11-0). … The two teams last played in 2016, a 45-31 Broncos victory in Boise.
4. Washington (5-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 North)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 9 Utah (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 South), 2 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? Washington has won four straight games against Utah. … Quarterback Jacob Eason has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,981 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.
5. USC (5-3 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns as USC rallied past Colorado 35-31.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 7 Oregon (7-1 overall, 5-0 Pac-12 North), 6 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? The two teams last played in 2016, with USC winning 45-20 as Ronald Jones rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. leads the Trojans with 50 catches for 755 yards and seven scores.
6. Utah State (4-3 overall, 3-1 MWC Mountain)
Results: Air Force held Utah State to 128 total yards and rushed for in a 31-7 victory.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU (3-4), 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? The Aggies had just one first down in the first half against Air Force. … Utah State has won the past two meetings with BYU — 45-20 in Provo last year and 40-24 in Logan in 2017.
7. Tennessee (3-5 overall, 2-3 SEC East)
Results: Jauan Jennings caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Tennessee scored twice on special teams as the Volunteers topped South Carolina 41-21.
Game On: Saturday vs. UAB (6-1 overall, 3-1 C-USA West), 5 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up: UAB has won three straight games and is giving up just 15.7 points per game. … In eight games, Jennings has 42 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
8. Toledo (5-3 overall, 2-2 MAC West)
Results: Bryant Koback ran for 259 yards and two touchdowns and Eli Peters threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Drew Rosi in overtime as Toledo earned a 37-34 victory against Eastern Michigan.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Toledo is idle until a Nov. 5 meeting against Kent State. ... Last year, Toledo routed Kent State 56-34, compiling 384 rushing yards including 192 from Kobach, who is averaging 6.6 yards per carry (150 carries, 985 yards rushing).
9. Liberty (5-3 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Joshua Mack ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries but it wasn’t enough as Liberty lost to Rutgers 44-34.
Game On: Saturday at UMass (1-7), 10 a.m. MT (FloFootball/NESN)
What’s Up? Last season, UMass topped Liberty 62-59 in triple overtime. … Senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is second in the country with 942 receiving yards. He has 48 catches (an average of 19.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.
10. South Florida (4-4 overall, 2-2 AAC East)
Results: Jordan Cronkite ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries to lead South Florida to a 45-20 win against East Carolina.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? South Florida is idle until Nov. 11, when it hosts Temple. … The Owls lead the overall series 3-2 and won 27-17 last season in Philadelphia.
11. UMass (1-7 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: Kevin Mensah ran 19 times for 164 yards and five touchdowns to lead UConn to a 56-35 rout of UMass.
Game On: Saturday vs. Liberty (5-3), 10 a.m. MT (FloFootball/NESN)
What’s Up? In three straight losses to Florida International, Louisiana Tech and UConn, UMass is allowing an average of 56.3 points per game. … Ross Comis threw for 540 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s triple overtime victory against Liberty.
12. Idaho State (3-5 overall, 1-4 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Chris Helbig threw four touchdown pass as Southern Utah blasted Idaho State 59-34.
Game On: Saturday vs. Northern Colorado (1-7 overall, 1-3 Big Sky), 2:30 p.m. MT (Pluto TV)
What’s Up? The two teams last played in 2017, a 43-42 Northern Colorado win in Greeley. … Junior quarterback Matt Struck has thrown for 1,845 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Bengals.