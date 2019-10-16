Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 13 Utah (5-1 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Zach Moss ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, including a 91-yard scoring run, in a 52-7 Utah won against Oregon State.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 17 Arizona State (5-1 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 South), 4 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left to lead No. 18 Arizona State to a 38-34 comeback win against Washington State. … Arizona State leads the series with Utah 22-8 and won last year in Tempe 38-20.
2. No. 14 Boise State (6-0 overall, 3-0 MWC Mountain)
Results: Chase Cord threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in relief of injured starter Hank Bachmeier to lead No. 14 Boise State to a 59-37 win against Hawaii.
Game On: Saturday at BYU (2-4), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? BYU led South Florida 23-14 in the third quarter but couldn’t hold on and lost 27-23. … Boise State leads the overall series with BYU 7-2, with the Cougars last winning in 2015.
3. No. 25 Washington (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 North)
Results: Salvon Ahmed ran for three touchdowns and Washington got untracked in the second half, outscoring Arizona 38-10 in a 51-27 rout.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 12 Oregon (5-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 North), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)
What’s Up? Oregon rolled past Colorado 45-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. … Washington leads the overall series with Oregon 60-46-5, though the Ducks won last year’s game 30-27 in overtime.
4. San Diego State (5-1 overall, 2-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Ryan Agnew threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger with 2:09 to play to lead San Diego State past Wyoming 26-22.
Game On: Saturday at San Jose State (3-3 overall, 1-2 MWC, 5 p.m. MT (Facebook)
What’s Up? Brandon Talton kicked a 40-yard field goal in the final seconds to lead Nevada past San Jose State 41-38. … San Diego State leads the overall series with San Jose State 21-19-2 and has won six in a row against the Spartans.
5. USC (3-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Kevin Slovis threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns for USC but No. 9 Notre Dame held off the Trojans 30-27.
Game On: Saturday vs. Arizona (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 South), 6:30 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Arizona put up 17 points in the second quarter, including a 40-yard touchdown pass from Khalil Tate to Jamarye Joiner, but ran out of gas in a 51-27 loss to Washington. … USC has beaten Arizona six straight times and hasn’t lost to the Wildcats since 2009.
6. Utah State (3-2 overall, 2-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. Nevada (4-2 overall, 1-1 MWC (MWC West), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? Malik Henry passed for 352 yards and Tao Taua rushed for 160 yards and a score as Nevada edged San Jose State 41-38. … Nevada has the lead in the series 18-6 and won last year’s meeting 38-37 in Reno, scoring a touchdown with five seconds to play and kicking the extra point for the victory.
7. Toledo (4-2 overall, 1-1 MAC West)
Results: Toledo lost starting quarterback Mitchell Guadagni and struggled offensively in a 20-7 loss to Bowling Green.
Game On: Saturday at Ball State (3-3 overall, 2-0 MAC West), 10 a.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Drew Plitt threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores and rallied Ball State to a 29-23 win against Eastern Michigan. … Toledo leads the overall series with Ball State 24-19-1 and the Rockets won last year at the Glass Bowl 45-13.
8. Tennessee (2-4 overall, 1-2 SEC East)
Results: Tennessee intercepted three passes and shut down Southeastern Conference rushing leader Kylin Hill (11 carries, 13 yards) in a 20-10 win against Mississippi State.
Game On: Saturday at No. 1 Alabama (6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC West), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up: Tau Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes and top-ranked Alabama blitzed No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28. … Alabama and Tennessee will meet for the 102nd time, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 56-37 and having won the past 12 games in the series.
9. South Florida (3-3 overall, 1-1 AAC East)
Results: Jordan Cronkite rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Florida to a 27-23 win against BYU.
Game On: Saturday at Navy (4-1 overall, 2-1 AAC West), 2:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Malcolm Perry rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns to pace Navy to a 45-17 win against Tulsa. … South Florida outlasted Navy in last year’s meeting 52-45, with the Bulls posting three 100-yard rushers and a program-record 412 rushing yards.
10. Liberty (4-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. Maine (2-4 overall, 0-3 CAA), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Maine threw an interception near the goal line in the final moments and lost to Richmond 24-17. … Liberty and Maine last played in 1992, a 42-20 win for the Black Bears.
11. UMass (1-6 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: Louisiana Tech rushed for 385 yards and four touchdowns, sprinting out to a 28-0 lead and finishing with a 69-21 victory against UMass.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? UMass is off until Oct. 26, when it hosts UConn. … Junior running back Bilal Ally leads the Minutemen in rushing with 469 yards on 86 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
12. Idaho State (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns — four in the second quarter — as Idaho State rolled over North Dakota 55-20.
Game On: Saturday at Idaho (2-5 overall, 0-3 Big Sky), 3:30 p.m. MT (RootSports)
What’s Up? Idaho leads the overall series with Idaho State 28-12. ... Last season, the Bengals got 492 yards passing and eight touchdowns from Tanner Gueller in a 62-28 win in Pocatello.