Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 11 Utah (2-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Results: Tyler Huntley, Zack Moss and Demari Simpkins each ran for a touchdown and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half in a 35-17 Utes win in Salt Lake City.
Game On: Saturday vs. Idaho State (1-0), 2:15 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Utah is 25-1 in regular-season non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. … Matt Struck threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns to lead Idaho State to a 38-13 win against Division II Western Colorado in the season opener.
2. No. 24 USC (2-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Results: Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his first start to lead USC to a 41-20 victory against No. 23 Stanford.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU (1-1), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)
What’s Up? USC is 2-0 against BYU, with a 35-18 victory in Los Angeles in 2003 and a 42-10 win in Provo in 2004. … Former Trojan great Lynn Swann resigned from his position as athletic director of the school on Monday.
3. No. 22 Boise State (2-0 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: Hank Bachmeier threw for 282 yards and a touchdown and Boise State held its second straight opponent scoreless in the second half, holding off Marshall 14-7 in Boise.
Game On: Saturday vs. Portland State (1-1), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Saturday’s contest with Portland State is just the third for the Broncos against an FCS opponent since 2010. … Davis Alexander threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as Portland State routed Division II Simon Frazier 70-7 last Saturday.
4. No. 23 Washington (1-1 overall, 0-1 Pac 12 North)
Plays BYU: Sept. 21 in Provo
Results: Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds left as Cal upset No. 14 Washington 20-19 to open Pac 12 play.
Game On: Saturday vs. Hawaii (2-0), 5:30 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Washington’s defense has led the Pac-12 in both scoring defense and total defense in each of the past four years. … Ryan Meskell kicked a late 28-yard field goal and Hawaii beat its second straight Pac 12 opponent, edging Oregon State 31-28.
5. Utah State (1-1 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Utah State rolled up 35 first downs and 717 total yards – 392 passing and 32 rushing – in a 62-7 rout of Stony Brook on Saturday in Logan.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? The Aggies travel to San Diego State next Saturday to take on the Aztecs to open up Mountain West Conference play. … Through two games, USU quarterback Jordan Love is completing 71 percent of his passes for 710 yards and four touchdowns.
6. San Diego State (2-0 overall, 0-0 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: San Diego State topped UCLA 23-14, ending a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins. The Aztecs were 0-21-1 all-time against UCLA.
Game On: Saturday at New Mexico State (0-2), 6 p.m. MT
What’s Up? San Diego State is fifth in the nation in scoring defense (7.0 points per game) and fifth in first downs allowed per game (10.5). ... Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes as No. 2 Alabama blasted New Mexico State 62-10.
7. Tennessee (0-2 overall, 0-0 SEC East)
Results: Tennessee led in all but the final seconds of regulation before suffering a 29-26 double overtime loss to BYU on Saturday in Knoxville.
Game On: Saturday vs. Chattanooga (1-1), 11 a.m. MT (SEC Network)
What’s Up: Tennessee is 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 1988. … Freshman Ailym Ford rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown but Chattanooga lost to No. 17 (FCS) Jacksonville State 41-20.
8. Toledo (0-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)
Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. Murray State (1-1), 6 p.m. MT (ESPN3)
What’s Up? This will be the first meeting between Toledo and Murray State, though the Rockets are 24-2 vs. FCS opponents since 1978. … D’Andre Swift ran for two scores as No. 3 Georgia eased past Murray State 63-17.
9. South Florida (0-2 overall, 0-0 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Results: The Georgia Tech defense recovered a critical fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets held on for a 14-10 victory against South Florida.
Game On: Saturday vs. South Carolina State (2-0), 4 p.m. MT (ESPN3)
What’s Up? South Florida is averaging just 2.2 yards per carry and five points per game. … Four players scored touchdowns as South Carolina State blanked Division II Lane 34-0.
10. UMass (0-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: Stone Labanowitz threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead Southern Illinois to a 45-20 victory against UMass.
Game On: Saturday at Charlotte (1-1), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Last year, UMass scored a 49-31 victory against Charlotte in Amherst as quarterback Michael Curtis ran for two scores and passed for two more. … Chris Reynolds passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte lost to FCS school Appalachian State 56-41.
11. Liberty (0-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Louisiana rushed for 407 yards, including 129 from Trey Ragas and 111 from Raymond Calais, in a 35-14 victory against Liberty.
Game On: Saturday vs. Buffalo (1-1), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? This will be the first meeting between Liberty and Buffalo as FBS programs. The two teams did meet once before in 1998 when both were in the Division I-AA ranks, a 27-24 Liberty win. … Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns to lead No. 15 Penn State to a 45-13 victory against Buffalo.
12. Idaho State (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Matt Struck threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score as Idaho State opened the 2019 season with a 38-13 win against Division II Western Colorado.
Game On: Saturday at No. 11 Utah (2-0), 2:15 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Utah has held both of its opening opponents to under 100 yards rushing. … Utah is the highest ranked team Idaho State has faced since losing 56-0 to No. 17 Washington in 2013.