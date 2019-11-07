Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 8 Utah (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Jaylon Johnson had a pick six and Zach Moss ran for 100 yards and a touchdown as No. 9 Utah rallied late to beat Washington 33-28 in Seattle.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Utah returns to action on Nov. 16 at home against UCLA. … The Utes had been 1-12 all-time against the Huskies until Saturday’s victory.
2. No. 24 San Diego State (7-1 overall, 4-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. Nevada (5-4, 2-3 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Romeo Doubs caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown to lead Nevada over New Mexico 21-10. … San Diego State is 7-4 all-time against Nevada, though the Wolfpack won the last meeting 28-24 last season.
3. No. 21 Boise State (7-1 overall, 4-0 MWC Mountain)
Results: George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns to lead Boise State’s comeback in a 52-42 win at San Jose State.
Game On: Saturday vs. Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? Wyoming has been idle since a 31-3 win against Nevada on Oct. 26. … Boise State has a 12-1 lead in the overall series with the Cowboys, with Wyoming’s only victory coming in Laramie in 2016 (30-28).
4. Washington (5-4 overall, 2-4 Pac-12 North)
Results: Jacob Eason passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Washington fell to Utah 33-28.
Game On: Friday at Oregon State (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12 North), 8:30 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Oregon State’s Jake Luton completed 20 of 26 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Beavers past Arizona 56-38. … Washington leads the overall series with Oregon State 64-34-4 and has won seven in a row. The Beavers last win was in 2011, 38-21 in Corvallis.
5. USC (5-4 overall, 4-2 Pac-12 South)
Results: Juwan Johnson caught seven passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Oregon hammered USC 56-24.
Game On: Saturday at Arizona State (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12 South), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)
What’s Up? Jayden Daniels threw for 267 yards and three touchdown but Arizona State dropped a 42-32 decision to UCLA. … Last year, Eno Benjamin rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sun Devils to a 38-35 win in Los Angeles.
6. Tennessee (4-5 overall, 2-3 SEC East)
Results: Tennessee forced four turnovers and eased to a 30-7 nonconference win against UAB.
Game On: Saturday at Kentucky (4-4, 2-4 SEC East), 5:30 p.m. MT (SEC Network)
What’s Up: Tennessee has won three of its past four games after starting 1-4. … Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns as Kentucky topped Missouri 29-7. … Tennessee has dominated the all-time series (80-25-9) but the two teams have split the past two meetings.
7. Toledo (6-3 overall, 3-2 MAC West)
Results: Shakif Seymour rushed 28 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Toledo stuffed a late two-point conversion attempt in a 35-33 win against Kent State.
Game On: Nov. 14 vs. Northern Illinois (3-6 overall, 2-3 MAC West), 6 p.m. MT
What’s Up? Toledo became bowl eligible with the win over Kent State. … Last year, Northern Illinois won the matchup with Toledo 38-15 as Marcus Childers ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score.
8. Utah State (4-4 overall, 3-1 MWC Mountain)
Results: BYU accounted for a season-high 639 yards and caused five turnovers in a 42-14 beating of Utah State, ending the Aggies two-game winning streak in the series.
Game On: Saturday at Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 MWC West), 5 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Fresno State scored 24 consecutive points and Cesar Silva kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Bulldogs to a 41-38 win against Hawaii. … Fresno State leads the series with Utah State 12-17-1. … The two teams last met in 2016, a 38-20 Aggies win in Logan.
9. Liberty (6-3 overall)
Results: Stephen Calvert was 20 of 27 for 474 yards and four touchdowns as Liberty raced past UMass 63-21.
Game On: Saturday at BYU (4-4), 5:30 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? Liberty has scored 59 or more points three times this season and is averaging 52 points in its past three games. … Calvert has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,638 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
10. South Florida (4-4 overall, 2-2 AAC East)
Results: Bye
Game On: Thursday vs. Temple (5-3, 2-2 AAC East), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? South Florida has been idle since a 45-20 win against East Carolina on Oct. 24. … Temple last played on Oct. 26 and was drilled by Central Florida 63-21. … The Owls won last year’s meeting with South Florida, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to win 27-17.
11. UMass (1-8 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: UMass surrendered 730 yards of offense as Liberty routed the Minutemen 63-21.
Game On: Saturday at Army (3-5), 10 a.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Air Force got a fourth down stop with 33 seconds to play to hold on for a 17-13 win against Army. … The Cadets lead the overall series 2-0. The last time the two teams played was in 2005.
12. Idaho State (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Ty Flanagan ran for 124 yards on 28 carries but Idaho State had four turnovers in a 26-20 loss to Northern Colorado.
Game On: Saturday vs. Eastern Washington (4-5, 3-2 Big Sky), 2:30 p.m. MT (Pluto TV)
What’s Up? Eric Barriere accounted for 468 total yards (367 passing, 101 rushing) and four touchdowns as Eastern Washington routed Northern Arizona 66-38. … Idaho State and Eastern Washington last played in 2016, a 48-17 victory for EWU.