Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.

1. No. 12 Utah (6-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 South)

Results: Zach Moss rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns to become Utah’s all-time leading rusher and the Utes defense allowed just 136 total yards in a 21-3 victory against No. 17 Arizona State.

Game On: Saturday vs. Cal (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12 North), 8 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? Cal leads the overall series with Utah 6-5. … Last year, the Bears won 28-23 in Berkeley. … Moss now has 3,264 career rushing yards and has tied the program record for touchdowns with 31.

2. San Diego State (6-1 overall, 3-1 MWC West)

Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego

Results: Kaegun Williams returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and San Diego State rushed for 260 yards in a 27-17 win against San Jose State.

Game On: Saturday at UNLV (2-5, 0-3 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

What’s Up? UNLV coughed up the ball five times (three interceptions, two fumbles) in a 56-27 loss to Fresno State. … San Diego State leads the series with the Rebels 18-10 but UNLV won 27-24 in San Diego last season.

3. No. 22 Boise State (6-1 overall, 3-0 MWC Mountain)

Results: George Holani rushed 20 times for 97 yards for Boise State but the Broncos fell short in a 28-25 loss at BYU.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? The Broncos are off until Nov. 2, when they travel to San Jose State. … Boise State hadn’t lost to a team with a losing record for 20 years until falling at BYU.

4. Washington (5-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 North)

Results: Former Orem High star Puka Nacua caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown but Washington lost to No. 12 Oregon, 35-31.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? The Huskies are idle until Nov. 2, when they will host Utah. … Jacob Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns for Washington against Oregon.

5. USC (4-3 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 South)

Results: Kedon Christon rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries as USC rolled past Arizona, 41-14.

Game On: Friday at Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12 South), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Alex Fontenot ran 11 times for 105 yards but Colorado lost big to Washington State 41-10. … Last year, Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns to lead USC to a 31-20 victory against Colorado in Los Angeles.

6. Utah State (4-2 overall, 3-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan

Results: Gerold Bright rushed 15 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead Utah State to a 36-10 victory against Nevada.

Game On: Saturday at Air Force (5-2, 3-1 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Mike Schmidt (120 yards, 3 TD’s), Timothy Jackson (113 yards, 1 TD) and Kadin Remsberg (91 yards, 2 TD’s) ran all over Hawaii in a 56-26 win for Air Force. … Last year – despite setting a school record with 107 plays on offense – Air Force dropped a 42-32 decision to Utah State in Logan.

7. Liberty (5-2 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo

Results: Stephen Calvert passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns as Liberty raced past Maine 59-44.

Game On: Saturday at Rutgers (1-6, 0-5 Big Ten East), 10 a.m. MT (BTN)

What’s Up? Rutgers had just 48 yards passing in a 42-7 loss to undefeated and 20th-ranked Minnesota. … Calvert has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions for Liberty this season.

8. Tennessee (2-5 overall, 1-3 SEC East)

Results: Despite an injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, top-ranked Alabama took care of Tennessee 35-13 behind a good defense and 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Najee Harris.

Game On: Saturday vs. South Carolina (3-4, 2-3 SEC East), 2 p.m. MT (SEC Network)

What’s Up: Tavien Foster rushed 25 times for 175 yards and a touchdown but South Carolina lost to No. 9 Florida 38-27. … Last season, a fourth quarter field goal was the difference as South Carolina earned 27-24 win against Tennessee.

9. Toledo (4-3 overall, 1-2 MAC West)

Results: Toledo suffered three turnovers and allowed 580 yards – 374 rushing – in a 52-14 loss to Ball State.

Game On: Saturday vs. Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 MAC West), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Preston Hutchinson was 31 of 36 for 357 yards and three touchdowns to lead Eastern Michigan to a 34-27 win against Western Michigan. … Last season, Toledo trailed Eastern Michigan by 25 points and rallied but fell short in a 28-26 loss.

10. South Florida (3-4 overall, 1-2 AAC East)

Results: Navy rushed for 434 yards and turned in a dominating defensive performance in a 35-3 victory against South Florida.

Game On: Saturday at East Carolina (3-4, 0-3 AAC East), 1:45 p.m. MT (ESPNU)

What’s Up? Holton Ahlers passed for 313 yards and a touchdown for East Carolina but it wasn’t enough as the Pirates lost to Central Florida 41-28. … South Florida leads the overall series with East Carolina 8-1 and won 20-13 last year in Tampa.

11. UMass (1-6 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst

Results: Bye

Game On: Saturday vs. UConn (1-6, 0-4 AAC East), 1:30 p.m. MT (FloSports)

What’s Up? Jack Zergiotis was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns for UConn, which hung tough before losing 24-17 to Houston. … Last year, Ross Comis passed to Zak Simon for a 67-yard touchdown pass to key a big fourth quarter for UMass in a 22-17 victory.

12. Idaho State (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big Sky)

Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo

Results: Jeff Cotton caught 10 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown as Idaho avenged last year loss in Pocatello with a 45-21 win against Idaho State.

Game On: Saturday at Southern Utah (1-7, 0-4 Big Sky), 2:05 p.m. MT (Pluto TV)

What’s Up? Landen Measom had 11 receptions for 156 yards for Southern Utah in a losing effort as Cal Davis held on for a 33-25 win against the Thunderbirds. … The last time these two teams met was in 2016, a big 52-27 win for Southern Utah.

