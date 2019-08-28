Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
(2018 record in parenthesis)
1. No. 14 Utah (9-5 overall, 6-3 Pac 12 South)
Game On: Thursday at BYU, 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN)
Next Week: Sept. 7 vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Utah, favored to win the Pac 12 title, has won eight straight games in the series with BYU, including three in a row at LaVell Edwards Stadium. … Thursday is the 100th all-time meeting between the two programs.
2. No. 13 Washington (10-4 overall, 7-2 Pac 12 North)
Plays BYU: Sept. 21 in Provo
Game On: Saturday vs. Eastern Washington, 1 p.m. MT (Pac 12 Network)
Next Week: Sept. 7 vs. Cal, 8:30 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? The Huskies list just two returning starters on defense and seven on offense. … Washington has won 14 consecutive home games, the fourth-longest active streak in the FBS. … UW coach Chris Petersen enters the 2019 season with the highest winning percentage among active coaches with five or more years of experience (.808).
3. Boise State (10-3 overall, 7-1 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Game On: Saturday vs. Florida State in Jacksonville, 5 p.m. MT (ESPN)
Next Week: Sept. 6 vs. Marshall, 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? This is the first meeting between Florida State and Boise State. … The road trip is the only one for the Broncos in the first five weeks of the season. … Head coach Bryan Harsin named true freshman Hank Bachmeier as the starter for Game 1.
4. Utah State (11-2 overall, 7-1 WCC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Game On: Friday at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. MT (ACC Network)
Next Week: Sept. 7 vs. Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m. MT (Facebook)
What’s Up? Utah State is promoting senior quarterback Jordan Love for the Heisman Trophy with the hashtag #10VEforHeisman. … Wake Forest returns 11 starters (six on offense, five on defense) from last year’s team that went 7-6 overall and beat Memphis 37-34 in the Birmingham Bowl. … This is the third meeting between Utah State and Wake Forest with each team winning on its home field.
5. USC (5-7 overall, 4-5 Pac 12 South)
Plays BYU: Sept. 14 in Provo
Game On: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Next Week: Sept. 7 vs. Stanford, 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? This will be the first collegiate game in historic and iconic Coliseum that just underwent a $315 million renovation and has been renamed United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. … This is the fifth meeting between USC and Fresno State. … Trojan head coach Clay Helton notched his first coaching victory by beating the Bulldogs in the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl.
6. Tennessee (5-7 overall, 2-6 SEC East)
Plays BYU: Sept. 7 in Knoxville
Game On: Saturday vs. Georgia State, 1:30 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? The last time Tennessee played Georgia State was in 2012, a 51-13 Vols victory. … Freshman All-American cornerback Bryce Thompson has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest Saturday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault.
7. Toledo (7-6 overall, 5-3 MAC West)
Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo
Game On: Saturday at Kentucky, 10 a.m. MT (SEC Network)
Next Week: Bye
What’s Up? Toledo was picked to win the West Division of the Mid-American Conference. … The two teams have never played in football but have scheduled to play four times in the next 10 years. … The Rockets are one of nine FBS teams that have had a winning record over the past nine years (83-37 since 2015).
8. South Florida (7-6 overall, 3-5 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Game On: Friday vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 5 p.m. MT (ESPN)
Next Week: Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. MT (ACC Network)
What’s Up? Last season, South Florida won its first seven games, including wins against Georgia Tech and Illinois, but lost its final six games. … Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is a preseason All-American, having rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. … The Badgers have named junior Jack Coan the starter at quarterback.
9. San Diego State (7-6 overall, 4-4 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Game On: Saturday vs. Weber State, 7 p.m. MT
Next Week: Bye
What’s Up? In its preseason scrimmage the San Diego State offense rolled up 478 yards, with 230 coming on the ground. … Weber State is ranked No. 9 in the FCS Coaches preseason poll. … The Wildcats’ last win against an FBS team came in 1993 (Nevada).
10. Liberty (6-6 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 22 Syracuse, 4 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
Next Week: Sept. 7 at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is recovering from back surgery and a medically related condition that has kept him from practice, but his room is equipped with TV’s and computers so he can communicate with his coaching staff and players. ... Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert, the school’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, was named to the preseason Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
11. UMass (4-8 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Game On: Friday at Rutgers, 5:15 p.m. MT (BTN)
Next Week: Sept. 7 vs. Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. MT (FloSports TV)
What’s Up? UMass and Rutgers have played four times and have each won two games. … The last time these two teams met was in 1978, a 21-11 Rutgers victory. … UMass is one of 11 programs across FBS with a female primary athletic trainer in Jennifer Brodeur, now in her 13th season in the department.
12. Idaho State (6-5 overall, 5-3 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Game On: Sept. 5 vs. Western Colorado, 6:35 p.m. MT
What’s Up? Former Snow College assistant and Utah standout Lei Talamaivao has been named defensive line coach for Idaho State. … Western Colorado is a Division II opponent that finished 2-9 in 2018. … Idaho State earned its first win in 27 tries against an FBS foe in 2017 by beating Nevada.