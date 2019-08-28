FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Utah running back Zack Moss, top, sprints over a tackle by UCLA linebacker Tyree Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Pasadena, Calif. Moss turned more than a few heads when he chose to return to Utah for his senior season. The decision felt like a simple one for Moss. He wanted to be the first in his family to graduate with a college degree. The 5-foot-10 running back also believed he had some unfinished business on the field. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)