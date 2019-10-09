Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 15 Utah (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at Oregon State (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12 North), 6 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Network)
What’s Up? Jake Luton threw for a career-high five touchdowns – including three to Isaiah Hodgins – as Oregon State beat up UCLA 48-31. … The last time the Utes and Beavers met on the football field was in 2016, a 19-14 Utah victory in Corvallis.
2. No. 14 Boise State (5-0 overall, 2-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: Hank Bachmeier threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Boise State throttled UNLV, 38-13.
Game On: Saturday vs. Hawaii (4-1, 1-0 MWC West), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Hawaii has been off since a 54-3 demolition of Nevada on Sept. 27. … The last time the Broncos and Warriors met was in 2016, when Brett Rypien passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-16 Boise State victory in Honolulu.
3. Washington (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12 North)
Results: Cameron Scarlett ran 33 times for 151 yards and a touchdown as Stanford upset No. 15 Washington 23-13.
Game On: Saturday at Arizona (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12 South), 9 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Network)
What’s Up? Khalil Tate completed 31 of 41 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona held off Colorado 35-30. … The last meeting between the Huskies and the Wildcats was in 2016 in Tucson, Jake Browning connecting with Dante Pettis on a 4-yard touchdown pass in overtime in a 35-28 Washington win.
4. USC (3-2 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at No. 10 Notre Dame (4-1), 5:30 p.m. MT (NBC)
What’s Up? Ian Book threw five touchdown passes to lead Notre Dame to an easy 52-0 shutout of Bowling Green. … Notre Dame leads this long-time rivalry 46-36-5 and has won two in a row, including a 24-17 victory in Los Angeles last year.
5. Toledo (4-1 overall, 1-0 MAC West)
Results: Mitchell Guadagni passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Toledo to its fourth straight victory, a 31-24 win against Western Michigan.
Game On: Saturday at Bowling Green (1-4, 0-1 MAC East), noon MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Bowling Green was no match for No. 9 Notre Dame, losing to the Irish 52-0. … The Rockets and Falcons have met 83 times, with Toledo holding a 40-39-4 edge. … The Rockets won last year’s meeting 52-36.
6. San Diego State (4-1 overall, 1-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: San Diego State took advantage of four turnovers to take care of Colorado State 24-10.
Game On: Saturday vs. Wyoming (4-1, 1-0 MWC Mountain), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Wyoming has been idle since blowing out UNLV 53-17 on Sept. 28. … Wyoming leads the all-time series 19-18. … The two teams last played in 2016 – twice, in fact. Wyoming won the regular-season meeting 34-33 but San Diego State claimed the MWC title with a 27-24 win in December.
7. Utah State (3-2 overall, 2-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Utah State had just 159 yards of offense and Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to throw for 300 yards in four straight games, firing five touchdown passes as the No. 5 Tigers routed the Aggies 42-6.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Utah State returns to action Oct. 18 against Nevada. … The Aggies and Wolfpack haven’t played since 2015, a 31-27 Utah State win in Logan.
8. Tennessee (1-4 overall, 0-2 SEC East)
Results: Backup quarterback Brian Maurer threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee but it wasn’t enough as No. 3 Georgia pulled away in the second half for a 43-14 victory.
Game On: Saturday vs. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC West), 10 a.m. MT (SEC Network)
What’s Up: Mississippi State had a bye last week after losing to Auburn 56-23 on Sept. 28. … Tennessee has lost its past six matchups with FBS teams and is off to its slowest start since 1988, when it dropped its first six games.
9. South Florida (2-3 overall, 1-1 AAC East)
Results: Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes – two to Bryce Miller — to lead South Florida to a 48-22 win against UConn.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU (2-3), 1:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? The Cougars have been idle since losing at Toledo 28-21 on Sept. 28. … South Florida is averaging 26.8 points per game in 2019 but in its two wins (South Carolina State and UConn) is averaging 51.5.
10. Liberty (4-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Joshua Mack ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score as Liberty held off winless New Mexico State 20-13.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Liberty, which has won four straight games, returns to action Oct. 19 at home against Maine. … The Black Bears and the Flames will play for the first time since the 1992 season, a 42-20 win for Maine.
11. UMass (1-5 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: UMass managed just 115 total yards of offense and Florida International raced to a 44-0 shutout victory.
Game On: Saturday at Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0 C-USA West), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN3)
What’s Up? Louisiana Tech is coming off a 23-20 overtime victory against Rice. … In its five losses, UMass has surrendered an average of 50.2 points per game.
12. Idaho State (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Dalton Sneed threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more as Montana blasted Idaho State 59-20.
Game On: Saturday vs. North Dakota (3-2), 1:05 p.m. MT (PlutoTV)
What’s Up? North Dakota is coming off a 35-20 loss to Eastern Washington. … In three games, Idaho State quarterback Matt Struck has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 773 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception.