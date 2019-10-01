Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 15 Washington (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 North)
Results: Salvon Ahmed rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as Washington took care of No. 21 USC 28-14.
Game On: Saturday at Stanford (2-3 overall, 1-2 Pac-12 North), 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? A 39-yard field goal by Jet Toner with one second to play pushed Stanford to a 31-28 victory against Oregon State. … Through five games, Washington has outscored opponents 77-3 in the first quarter.
2. No. 17 Utah (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Tyler Huntley passed for 334 yards and two touchdowns as Utah raced past Washington State 38-31 in Pac-12 play.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Utah returns to Pac-12 play on Oct. 12 at Oregon State. … Through five games, quarterback Tyler Huntley is completing 75% of his passes (85 of 114) for 1,146 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
3. No. 16 Boise State (4-0 overall, 1-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at UNLV (1-3 overall, 0-1 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? Sean Chambers ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Wyoming clobbered UNLV 53-17. … Boise State is 4-0 all-time against the Rebels and won 42-25 in 2016, the last team these two teams met.
4. Utah State (3-1 overall, 2-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Gerold Bright ran for a career-high 179 yards to lead Utah State to a 34-24 victory against Colorado State in Mountain West Conference play.
Game On: Saturday at No. 5 LSU (4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC West), 10 a.m. MT (SEC Network+)
What’s Up? LSU is averaging 57.8 points through its first four games of the 2019 season. … This is the 11th time in school history that Utah State has faced a Top 5 team and the first time since the 2007 when the Aggies played at third-ranked Oklahoma.
5. USC (3-2 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Matt Fink finished 19 of 31 for 164 yards but was intercepted three times as USC lost to No. 17 Washington 28-14.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? USC is off until Oct. 12, when the Trojans will travel to No. 10 Notre Dame. … The Trojans have three quarterbacks who have thrown at least 34 passes. Combined, Kevin Slovis, Matt Fink and JT Daniels have completed 72% of their passes for 1,461 yards, ten touchdowns and nine interceptions.
6. Toledo (3-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)
Results: Toledo piled up 301 of its 448 yards in the second half and got a key interception late to set up the winning score in a 28-21 victory at home against BYU.
Game On: Saturday vs. Western Michigan (3-2 overall, 1-0 MAC West), 1:30 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? LeVante Bellamy ran for 105 yards and a touchdown as Western Michigan took care of Central Michigan 31-15. … Toledo senior safety Kahlil Robinson, junior running back Shakif Seymour and freshman placekicker Evan Davis were named MWC Player of the Week on defense, offense and special teams, respectively, after the win against BYU.
7. San Diego State (3-1 overall, 0-1 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at Colorado State (1-4 overall, 0-1 MWC Mountain), 8 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? Nate Craig-Meyers caught three passes for 97 yards in Colorado State’s 34-24 loss at Utah State in MWC play.
8. Tennessee (1-3 overall, 0-1 SEC East)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 3 Georgia (4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC East), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up: Georgia took the week off after getting past then-No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 on Sept. 21. ... Tennessee and Georgia meet for the 49th time with the teams sporting an even 23-23-2 all-time record in the series.
9. Liberty (3-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Antonio Gandy-Golden caught six passes for 144 yards and Stephen Calvert threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns as Liberty held on to beat New Mexico 17-10.
Game On: Saturday at New Mexico State (0-5), 8 p.m. MT (FloSports TV)
What’s Up? Josh Adkins threw for 210 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times as New Mexico State fell to Fresno State 30-17. … Last season, Calvert passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty but the Flames fell to New Mexico State 49-41.
10. South Florida (1-3) overall, 0-1 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Results: SMU rolled to a 41-0 lead early in the second half behind three Shane Buechele touchdown passes and settled for a 48-21 victory against South Florida.
Game On: Saturday vs. UConn (1-3 overall, 0-1 AAC East), 10 a.m. MT (TBA)
What’s Up? UConn surrendered 607 yards and had four turnovers in a 56-21 loss to No. 22 Central Florida. … The USF football team’s game Saturday at the University of Connecticut has been moved up to a noon kickoff in East Hartford, Conn., as a precautionary measure due to a recent mosquito-borne virus – equine encephalitis (EEE). Mosquitos are most active at dusk each evening and through the night until dawn.
11. UMass (1-4 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: Isaiah Rodgers’ pick six in the first quarter got UMass off to a good start and the Minutemen earned their first victory of the season, topping Akron 37-29.
Game On: Saturday at Florida International (1-3 overall, 0-2 C-USA East), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN3)
What’s Up? Florida International has been idle since a 43-31 loss to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 20. … Last season, FIU ran for 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-24 thrashing of UMass in Miami.
12. Idaho State (2-2 overall, 1-1 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Matt Struck threw six touchdown passes to lead Idaho State to a 51-24 victory against Portland State.
Game On: Saturday at Montana (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky), 1 p.m. MT (Root Sports)
What’s Up? Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes to lead Montana to a 45-20 victory against UC Davis in Big Sky action. … Idaho State last played Montana in 2017, losing 39-31 in Pocatello.