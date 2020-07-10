Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s currently scheduled opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Boise State
Head coach: Bryan Harsin (7th season)
Game Day: Friday, Nov. 6 in Boise
Overall series: Boise State leads 7-3 but the Cougars won 35-28 in Provo last season.
Top players: So. QB Hank Bachmeier, Jr. WR Kahlil Shakir, Sr. S Kekaula Kaniho
Boise State has won at least 10 games in 18 of the past 22 seasons, a remarkable bit of consistency. Last year, the Broncos were 12-2 overall and won the MWC title, with one of those losses coming to BYU in Provo. There is a lot of great talent on the offensive side of the ball and a new coordinator in Eric Kiesau, but opponents will see more of the same wide-open attack that is keyed by a strong run game. Defensively, there are some holes to fill but a group of transfers — linebacker Brock Miller (North Carolina State) and defensive linemen Shane Irwin (Long Beach City College) and former Timpview standout Jackson Cravens (Utah) — should give the Broncos a jolt there.
Pound your chest: The Broncos are loaded with good skill position players, including Bachmeier, a star in the making at quarterback. Shakir led BSU with 63 catches and nine TDs in 2019 and 1,000 yard rusher George Halani is back after a stellar freshman season.
Needs work: Both lines were hit hard by graduation. The offensive line needs to replace four of five starters and on defense Boise State will be without all-time MWC sack leader Curtis Weaver, who moved on to the NFL.
In the news: Due to COVID-19, Boise State had to eliminate its baseball and swimming programs. The baseball program had been resurrected after a 40-year hiatus just last season. Scholarships for athletes in those sports will still be honored.