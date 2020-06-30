Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah is just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). The Utes need no introduction but there might be some tidbits we can provide that will serve as a refresher for Utah and the other 11 Cougar opponents on the schedule in 2020 as we slog through the summer with an eye toward fall sports.
University of UtahHead coach: Kyle Whittingham (16th season)
Game Day: Thursday, Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City
Overall series: Utah leads 59-31-4 and has won nine in a row against BYU.
Top players: Jr. TE Brant Kuithe, Jr. OT Nick Ford, Jr. WR/KR Britain Covey
The Utes finished 11-3 in 2019 and came within a game of the Rose Bowl, so expectations will be high. Starting off at home against BYU with an opportunity to win 10 in a row against their rivals from the south means the season starts off with a bang. With Tyler Huntley having exhausted his eligibility and Jason Shelley moving to defense, the quarterback race will be interesting. Highly touted recruit Cameron Rising will get his shot along with South Carolina graduate transfer Jake Bentley.
Pound your chest: Three starters – Ford, Simi Moala and Orlando Umana – return on an offensive line that helped produce 2,819 rushing yards (201.4 per game) at 4.8 yards per rush.
Needs work: The Utes lost 9 of their top 11 tacklers to graduation or the NFL. Sure, there are talented players waiting for their shot but that’s a lot of production to replace. Junior Devin Lloyd is one of the West’s top linebackers.
In the news: Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is still under suspension because of a 2013 text that included the use of a racial slur. A formal investigation will determine Scalley’s future at the school.