Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
MinnesotaHead coach: P.J. Fleck (4th season)
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 26 in Minneapolis
Overall series: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Top players: Jr. QB Tanner Morgan, Jr. WR Rashod Bateman, Sr. CB Coney Dunn
The Golden Gophers were one of the youngest teams in the country last season so expectations will remain high. In October, Minnesota is scheduled to play four of their five Big Ten games on the road with visits to Wisconsin and Michigan State. Fleck is a rising star in the college football world and will be looking to continue Minnesota’s rise to the top.
Pound your chest: The Golden Gophers had an historic 2019, winning 11 games for the first time in school history and beating two top ten teams in the same season since 1956. Minnesota reached No. 7 in the AP poll, the team’s highest ranking since a No. 5 ranking in 1962.
Needs work: While three starters return in the defensive backfield, the production of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (seven interceptions, team-leading 88 tackles) will be difficult to replace.
In the news: Former Eden Prairie star J.D. Speilman (Nebraska) has entered the transfer portal. He was Minnesota’s Mr. Football in 2015. At Nebraska, Spielman is the only receiver in school history to record three straight 800-yard seasons. He’s third in career receptions and receiving yards in Husker history.