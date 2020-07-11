Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season. San Diego StateGame Day: Saturday, Nov. 14 in Provo
Head coach: Brady Hoke (1st season)
Overall series: BYU leads 28-8-1 but the Aztecs won in San Diego last season 13-3, breaking a string of six straight Cougar victories.
Top players: Sr. S Tariq Thompson, Sr. S Dwayne Johnson, So. OL William Dunkle
This is the second time around for Brady Hoke, who takes over after the retirement of Rocky Long. Hoke improved from 4-8 to 9-4 in two previous years (2009-10) at Montezuma Mesa before leaving for Michigan, where he posted a 31-20 record in four seasons. Jeff Hecklinski is the new offensive coordinator and the defense has a pair of NFL-caliber safeties in Thompson and Johnson. The offense struggled and starting quarterback Ryan Agnew has graduated, so a new trigger man must be found between Carson Baker, Georgia Tech transfer Lucas Johnson and JC transfer Jordon Brookshire.
SDSU finished 10-3 last season so the bar is high for Hoke.
Pound your chest: The Aztecs were second in the country in scoring defense and fifth in total defense in 2019. The job falls to new defensive coordinator Kurt Mattix to keep the D on track, even though six of the eight top tacklers have graduated. Defensive end Keshawn Banks returns after posting 13.5 tackles for loss last season.
Needs work: The offense, on the other hand, was the worst in the MWC and 110th in the country at 343 yards and 21 points per game. The receivers are solid but SDSU wants to get back to crunching opponents on the ground. Starting running back Juwan Washington is gone, so the job will fall to Chance Bell, Chase Jasmin or Nebraska transfer Greg Bell.
In the news: San Diego State is constructing a 35,000-seat stadium at a cost of $310 million. It is expected to be completed for the 2022 home opener against Arizona.