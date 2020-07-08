Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
HoustonHead coach: Dana Holgorsen (2nd season)
Game Day: Friday, Oct. 16 in Provo
Overall series: BYU won the only previous two meetings in 2013 (47-46 at Reliant Stadium) and 2014 (33-25 in Provo)
Top players: Sr. WR Marquez Stevenson, Sr. RB Mulbah Car, Sr. S Grant Stuard
Dana Holgorsen’s first year in Houston was a strange one, with multiple players basically taking a knee because of injury when the season took a turn for the worst. In essence, last year was a mulligan.
Houston’s once potent passing attack managed only a disappointing 2,440 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019. So expectations will be much higher this season but a lot has to improve for the Cougars to improve on the 4-8 record from last year.
Dynamic quarterback D’Eriq King is gone, having transferred to the University of Miami. Junior Clayton Tune was able to play in seven games and threw for 1,533 yards and 11 scores.
Pound your chest: Stevenson (52 catches, 907 and nine touchdowns) is considered one of the fastest receivers in college football and will be a handful for any secondary. The top two running backs (seniors Mulbah Car and Kyle Porter) also return.
Needs work: Four starters return on the offensive line but that group struggled in pass protection last season. Even though almost all of the starters return, the defense allowed 468 yards and 34 points per game in 2019, with 44 given up in three of the last four games.
In the news: Houston has suspended all voluntary workouts on campus after six symptomatic student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Impacted students were placed in isolation and contact-tracing procedures have been initiated. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Houston only conducted tests on athletes as they returned to campus if they showed symptoms.