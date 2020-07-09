Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Northern IllinoisHead coach: Thomas Hammock (2nd season)
Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 24 in DeKalb, Ill.
Overall series: The Huskies won the only previous meeting between the two schools in 2018 (7-6 in Provo).
Top Players: Sr. QB Ross Bowers, Jr. WR Cole Tucker, Sr. LB Kyle Pugh
The Huskies were 8-6 in 2019 and 6-2 in the MAC, a decent start for Hammock in his first season.
Former Cal transfer Ross Bowers is a good bet to start at quarterback after throwing for 2,130 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. Leading rusher Tre Harbison (1,021 yards, eight TDs) has jumped ship to Charlotte so NIU needs to have someone step forward there.
Two of the Huskies top defensive players — defensive ends Matt Lorbeck and Jack Heflin — opted to transfer to Iowa, so that’s a blow. The pass defense was the third-best in the MAC, allowing 300 yards just once but managed just four interceptions. Cornerbacks Dillon Thomas and Jalen McKie are solid.
Pound your chest: Pugh, who was Northern Illinois second leading tackler in 2018 (106), played in only two games in 2019 before getting sidelined with a shoulder injury. His return should bolster a leaky defense.
Needs work: The Huskies finished 103rd in the country in total offense and will need much more than 23 points per game to make any progress. Hammock has brought in a new offensive coordinator in South Dakota State’s Eric Eidsness to push for a more wide-open attack
In the news: The BYU-Northern Illinois game was scheduled to be played on Oct. 24 in Chicago at SeatGeek Stadium but has been moved to DeKalb and Huskie Stadium. NIU officials said concerns over COVID-19 forced the move to the stadium on campus.