Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Utah StateHead coach: Gary Anderson (6th season)
Game Day: Friday, Oct. 2 in Provo
Overall Series: BYU leads 49-37-3 and won last year in Logan 42-14.
Top players: WR/KR Savon Scarver, S Shaq Bond, LB Troy Lefeged Jr.
Anderson led Utah State to an 11-2 mark in his first season returning to Logan in 2018, with losses to Michigan State and Boise State. The Aggies struggled to a 7-6 mark in 2019 but Anderson thinks experience will play a key role in his team rebounding in 2020.
Pound your chest: Scarver was an consensus All-American in 2018 and is one of the most dangerous return men in college football, having returned five kicks for touchdowns in his career. Lefeged Jr. led the Aggies in tackles last season (104) and is making the move from safety to linebacker. Heninger made big plays all year for USU and he also returns.
Needs work: Jordan Love held down the starting quarterback spot in Logan the past four seasons but he’s off to the NFL after being selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. Four prospective replacements – Junior Henry Colombi, sophomore Andrew Peasley and redshirt freshmen Josh Calvin and former Orem star Cooper Legas – will work to impress the coaching staff.
In the news: Former USC safety C.J. Pollard has transferred to Utah State. Pollard was a four-star recruit and appeared in 27 games for the Trojans from 2016 to 2019.