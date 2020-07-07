Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Missouri
Head coach: Eliah Drinkwitz (1st season)
Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 10 in Provo
Overall series: It’s tied at 1-1, with Missouri winning in 2015 20-16 at Arrowhead Stadium and the Cougars claiming a 21-17 victory in the 1983 Holiday Bowl.
Top players: Sr. WR Damon Hazelton, Jr. LB Nick Bolton, Sr. DT Kobie Whiteside
Over the past three years, Missouri was just 2-16 against FBS teams that finished with a winning record and is 19-1 against teams that ended up with a .500 record or worse. That led to the firing of Barry Odom and a coach search that produced Drinkwitz, the former Appalachian State mentor who is the second youngest Power 5 coach (36 years old). Competing in the SEC has been tough for the Tigers, who have produced just two winning conference records since joining the league in 2012.
Pound your chest: Hazelton, a Virginia Tech grad transfer averaged 17 yards per catch and led the program with eight touchdown catches last season. He should become an immediate impact player.
Needs work: Clemson grad transfer Kelly Bryant threw for 2,215 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last season but he’s done. Junior Taylor Powell and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson will battle it out at quarterback.
In the news: Drinkwitz has had a busy and successful recruiting run lately, bringing in 16 commitments for the class of 2021. The latest is 3-star running back B.J. Harris from Chattanooga, Tennessee.