Southern California running back Markese Stepp (30) is tackled by BYU linebacker Jackson Kaufusi, right, and linebacker Max Tooley (31) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

 George Frey, Associated Press

Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.

1. No. 10 Utah (3-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)

Results: Tyler Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns as No. 11 Utah eased past FCS Idaho State 31-0.

Game On: Friday at USC (2-1, 0-0 Pac 12 South), 7 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? Utah has only won one time against USC in Los Angeles (1916). … Vavae Malepeai rushed 23 times for 96 yards and a touchdown for USC, which lost 30-27 to BYU in overtime.

2. No. 22 Washington (2-1 overall, 0-1 Pac 12 North)

Results: Jacob Eason threw three touchdown passes, including one to former Orem High star Puka Nacua, as No. 23 Washington blasted Hawaii 52-20.

Game On: Saturday at BYU (2-1), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)

What’s Up? Washington leads the overall series with BYU 6-4 but the Cougars are 3-1 against the Huskies in Provo. … Last year, Washington won 35-7 in Seattle. … The last time the Huskies came to Provo, BYU won 23-17.

3. No. 20 Boise State (3-0 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo

Results: John Hightower returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught another as No. 22 Boise State raced past Portland State 45-10.

Game On: Friday vs. Air Force (2-0, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Air Force won three straight against Boise State from 2014-16 but the Broncos have won the past two meetings. … Kadin Remsberg ran for 146 yards and a touchdown for Air Force, which scored on its first possession of overtime and held on for a 30-23 upset of Colorado.

4. Utah State (1-1 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan

Results: Bye

Game On: Saturday at San Diego State (3-0, 0-0 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

What’s Up? San Diego State leads the all-time series with Utah State 12-1 and the Aztecs have won the past ten meetings. … Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd each ran for over 100 yards to lead San Diego State to a 31-10 win against New Mexico State.

5. USC (2-1 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)

Results: BYU picked off freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis three times, including an overtime pick to secure a 30-27 upset of USC.

Game On: Friday vs. No. 10 Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac 12 South), 7 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? This will be just the 12th time USC has played on a Friday, and just the third time since 1999. … Utah had little trouble with Idaho State, resting its starters in the second half of a 31-0 shutout win.

6. San Diego State (3-0 overall, 0-0 MWC West)

Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego

Results: Jordan Byrd rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns as San Diego State stayed unbeaten with a 31-10 win against New Mexico State.

Game On: Saturday vs. Utah State (1-1, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

What’s Up? The Aztecs are 3-0 for the first time since 1978. … San Diego State has just one home game – Saturday against Utah State – in a 41-day period from Sept. 1 and Oct. 11. … Utah State hasn’t beaten San Diego State since 1967.

7. Tennessee (1-2 overall, 0-0 SEC East)

Results: Jarrett Guarantano threw three touchdown passes and Tennessee scored 38 first-half points in a 45-0 shutout of Chattanooga for their first win of the season.

Game On: Saturday at No. 9 Florida (3-0, 1-0 SEC East), 10 a.m. MT (ESPN)

What’s Up: Florida holds a 28-20 lead in the all-time series with Tennessee and has won the past seven meetings in “The Swamp.” … Backup quarterback Kyle Trask rallied Florida to three fourth-quarter touchdowns as Florida topped Kentucky 29-21.

8. Toledo (1-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)

Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo

Results: Mitchell Guadagni threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo came off a bye week with a 45-0 shutout of FCS Murray State.

Game On: Saturday at Colorado State (1-2, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Toledo and Colorado State are 1-1 in the all-time series and haven’t met since the 1972 season. The schools will meet again in Toledo in 2021. … Marvin Kinsey Jr. rushed 20 times for 180 yards and a touchdown for Colorado State but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell to Arkansas 55-34.

9. South Florida (1-2 overall, 0-0 AAC East)

Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa

Results: Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory against South Carolina State.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? South Florida returns to action on Sept. 28 at home against SMU. … The Bulls set a program record by forcing eight turnovers and five fumble recoveries in the win against South Carolina State

10. Liberty (1-2 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo

Results: Antonio Gandy-Golden caught two of Stephen Calvert’s four touchdown passes and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze earned his first victory with the Flames in a 35-17 win against Buffalo.

Game On: Saturday vs. Hampton (2-0), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Mickey Page, Liberty’s first Division I All-American in football, was among five former Flames inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Page was a linebacker who played from 1985-88. … Deondre Francois threw four touchdown passes to lead Hampton over Howard 41-20 in the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field.

11. UMass (0-3 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst

Results: Charlotte rolled to a 31-10 halftime lead en route to a 52-17 spanking of UMass, keeping the Minutemen winless.

Game On: Saturday vs. Coastal Carolina (2-1), noon (FloSports TV)

What’s Up? Freshman wide receiver Jermaine Johnson scored his first career touchdown and sophomore linebacker Tyris Lebeau notched a career-best eight tackles for UMass in the lss to Charlotte. … C.J. Marable had 151 all-purpose yards as Coastal Carolina romped past Norfolk State 46-7 on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

12. Idaho State (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big Sky)

Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo

Results: Idaho State managed just nine first downs and 116 total yards in a 31-0 loss at No. 11 Utah.

Game On: Saturday at No. 8 (FCS) Northern Iowa (1-1), 3 p.m. MT (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Northern Iowa last played on Sept. 7, when the Panthers topped Southern Utah 34-14 behind three touchdown passes from Will McElvain. … Northern Iowa leads the overall series with Idaho State 2-0.

