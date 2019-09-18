Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 10 Utah (3-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Results: Tyler Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns as No. 11 Utah eased past FCS Idaho State 31-0.
Game On: Friday at USC (2-1, 0-0 Pac 12 South), 7 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Utah has only won one time against USC in Los Angeles (1916). … Vavae Malepeai rushed 23 times for 96 yards and a touchdown for USC, which lost 30-27 to BYU in overtime.
2. No. 22 Washington (2-1 overall, 0-1 Pac 12 North)
Results: Jacob Eason threw three touchdown passes, including one to former Orem High star Puka Nacua, as No. 23 Washington blasted Hawaii 52-20.
Game On: Saturday at BYU (2-1), 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)
What’s Up? Washington leads the overall series with BYU 6-4 but the Cougars are 3-1 against the Huskies in Provo. … Last year, Washington won 35-7 in Seattle. … The last time the Huskies came to Provo, BYU won 23-17.
3. No. 20 Boise State (3-0 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: John Hightower returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught another as No. 22 Boise State raced past Portland State 45-10.
Game On: Friday vs. Air Force (2-0, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Air Force won three straight against Boise State from 2014-16 but the Broncos have won the past two meetings. … Kadin Remsberg ran for 146 yards and a touchdown for Air Force, which scored on its first possession of overtime and held on for a 30-23 upset of Colorado.
4. Utah State (1-1 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday at San Diego State (3-0, 0-0 MWC West), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? San Diego State leads the all-time series with Utah State 12-1 and the Aztecs have won the past ten meetings. … Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd each ran for over 100 yards to lead San Diego State to a 31-10 win against New Mexico State.
5. USC (2-1 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Results: BYU picked off freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis three times, including an overtime pick to secure a 30-27 upset of USC.
Game On: Friday vs. No. 10 Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac 12 South), 7 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? This will be just the 12th time USC has played on a Friday, and just the third time since 1999. … Utah had little trouble with Idaho State, resting its starters in the second half of a 31-0 shutout win.
6. San Diego State (3-0 overall, 0-0 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Jordan Byrd rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns as San Diego State stayed unbeaten with a 31-10 win against New Mexico State.
Game On: Saturday vs. Utah State (1-1, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? The Aztecs are 3-0 for the first time since 1978. … San Diego State has just one home game – Saturday against Utah State – in a 41-day period from Sept. 1 and Oct. 11. … Utah State hasn’t beaten San Diego State since 1967.
7. Tennessee (1-2 overall, 0-0 SEC East)
Results: Jarrett Guarantano threw three touchdown passes and Tennessee scored 38 first-half points in a 45-0 shutout of Chattanooga for their first win of the season.
Game On: Saturday at No. 9 Florida (3-0, 1-0 SEC East), 10 a.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up: Florida holds a 28-20 lead in the all-time series with Tennessee and has won the past seven meetings in “The Swamp.” … Backup quarterback Kyle Trask rallied Florida to three fourth-quarter touchdowns as Florida topped Kentucky 29-21.
8. Toledo (1-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)
Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo
Results: Mitchell Guadagni threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo came off a bye week with a 45-0 shutout of FCS Murray State.
Game On: Saturday at Colorado State (1-2, 0-0 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Toledo and Colorado State are 1-1 in the all-time series and haven’t met since the 1972 season. The schools will meet again in Toledo in 2021. … Marvin Kinsey Jr. rushed 20 times for 180 yards and a touchdown for Colorado State but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell to Arkansas 55-34.
9. South Florida (1-2 overall, 0-0 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Results: Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory against South Carolina State.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? South Florida returns to action on Sept. 28 at home against SMU. … The Bulls set a program record by forcing eight turnovers and five fumble recoveries in the win against South Carolina State
10. Liberty (1-2 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: Antonio Gandy-Golden caught two of Stephen Calvert’s four touchdown passes and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze earned his first victory with the Flames in a 35-17 win against Buffalo.
Game On: Saturday vs. Hampton (2-0), 5 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Mickey Page, Liberty’s first Division I All-American in football, was among five former Flames inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Page was a linebacker who played from 1985-88. … Deondre Francois threw four touchdown passes to lead Hampton over Howard 41-20 in the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field.
11. UMass (0-3 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: Charlotte rolled to a 31-10 halftime lead en route to a 52-17 spanking of UMass, keeping the Minutemen winless.
Game On: Saturday vs. Coastal Carolina (2-1), noon (FloSports TV)
What’s Up? Freshman wide receiver Jermaine Johnson scored his first career touchdown and sophomore linebacker Tyris Lebeau notched a career-best eight tackles for UMass in the lss to Charlotte. … C.J. Marable had 151 all-purpose yards as Coastal Carolina romped past Norfolk State 46-7 on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.
12. Idaho State (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Idaho State managed just nine first downs and 116 total yards in a 31-0 loss at No. 11 Utah.
Game On: Saturday at No. 8 (FCS) Northern Iowa (1-1), 3 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Northern Iowa last played on Sept. 7, when the Panthers topped Southern Utah 34-14 behind three touchdown passes from Will McElvain. … Northern Iowa leads the overall series with Idaho State 2-0.