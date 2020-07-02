Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Here’s a look at the Week 3 opponent for the Cougars:
Arizona StateHead coach: Herm Edwards (3rd season)
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 19 in Tempe
Overall series: Arizona State leads 20-7 but BYU won the past two meetings (1997, 1998)
Top players: So. QB Jayden Daniels, LB Darien Butler, LB Merlin Robertson
Its two most productive offensive stars – RB Eno Benjamin and WR Brandon Aiyuk – are in the NFL. Edwards is 15-11 overall heading into his third season, including an 8-5 mark last year. To improve on that, Edwards will need more out of his offense (24.8 points per game in 2019). His unconventional methods have drawn attention in the college football world but Edwards needs to find more ways to get wins in conference play.
Pound your chest: Arizona State was sixth in the country in turnover margin in 2019 (1.08) and 26th in run defense (125.1 per game). Butler and Robinson are playmakers who can turn games around in a hurry.
Needs work: The offensive line got pushed around, especially during Pac-12 play, and needs to produce more than 123 rushing yards per game. The Sun Devils also allowed 2.54 sacks per game and could also use some more explosive plays on offense and will be looking for playmakers.
In the news: Punter Michael Turk’s eligibility was restored after he declared for the NFL draft, hired an agent and participated in the NFL combine. He went undrafted and unsigned. The NCAA decided to grant him his two years of college eligibility. Turk was the only Sun Devil on the Athon Sports Pac-12 2020 All-Conference first team.