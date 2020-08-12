Many reports have indicated that one of the main drivers for the abrupt decision to postpone the 2020 college fall sports season by multiple conferences was fear of links between COVID-19 and myocarditis.
According to MayoClinic.org, myocarditis is “an inflammation of the heart muscle [myocardium] that can affect the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms [arrhythmias].”
There have been reports that a few athletes who have recovered from COVID-19 have suffered from myocarditis with potentially life-threatening consequences.
Since there has been relatively little research on the potential dangers, conferences such as the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Mountain West felt they needed to lean on the side of being cautious and moved quickly to postpone their seasons.
BYU players and coaches, however, don’t necessarily see that issue as being a deal-breaker for their college football season at this point.
“As coaches, we talk in detail about all the different things that this pandemic entails,” Cougar wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said Wednesday. “When we talk to the team as a whole or when I talk to my group, I make it very clear that I’m not a medical expert and that even among medical experts there are a lot of voices out there and different things are being laid out. There are some harsh realities out there. We are in a pandemic and there is some serious stuff, but in terms of the decisions that are going to be made at the highest level and things we don’t control, that’s not about us. There is balance between talking about the realities but also not getting caught up in conversations because we know every day something is changing. The message is to enjoy today for what it is worth.”
BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick explained that the team trusts the medical staff and the decisions that it makes with regards to the health and safety of the team.
“Everyone in this building has great respect for the virus and we are all operating under the guidelines we have been given,” Roderick said. “Everyone is trying their best to follow the rules around here. Everyone is masked up everywhere basically, on the field and off the field. We feel really fortunate to be out there practicing. It’s a blessing to be out there. If you have to wear a mask, it’s no big deal. There are a lot of teams who have not practiced since last season. We are trying to not think too far ahead but just enjoy each practice and become a better team for whenever we do play.”
Cougar junior wide receiver Neil Pau’u and senior defensive back/linebacker Zayne Anderson both said the athletes talk about a lot of things but they all believe they can be safe when playing.
“It’s something to take into consideration,” Anderson said. “Many in college football have expressed that they want to play, so looking at the long-term impacts are something our coaches, our athletic directors and the conferences are keeping in mind. As frustrating as it is with the virus, it’s something that is out of our hands. It’s adversity. We have to take it for what it is. We can do what we can do and I think that’s the right choice.”
Pau’u said the BYU players see the news and the different things that come up but at this point there isn’t a prevailing attitude that myocarditis is a major reason to stop football.
He believes that not being occupied is a far greater risk for his peers because it would be easier to get lax at put themselves at greater risk of catching COVID-19 in the first place.
“I know for a fact that if a lot of us were to leave our own colleges and campuses, we would go back to going to pool parties and doing what kids our age do,” Pau’u said. “I feel like the safest place is being here at BYU, stuck for almost 12 hours and then we go straight home because we are so tired. I think the players and coaches who have expressed that campuses are a safe haven for us are 100% true. The heart conditions could happen but I think we are safest here.”