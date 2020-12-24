After putting together the best season in nearly 25 years, the No. 13-ranked BYU football team (11-1) earned national recognition for players and coaches.
A number of Cougars are up for postseason honors. Here is a look at who made the cut for various awards with the details from the official press releases:
Kalani Sitake, head coach, National Coach of the Year finalist
The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, today named BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake one of nine finalists for the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
Sitake guided the Cougars to a 10-1 record and No. 13/15 national rankings navigating through an oft-altered and hurried 2020 schedule. BYU is the only FBS team in the nation currently ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense. The Cougars are in the top 10 in 14 statistical categories and have qualified for its 38th bowl game in program history.
"The Allstate Sugar Bowl is proud to sponsor the Eddie Robinson Award and to once again have the opportunity to recognize the top college football coaches in the nation as finalists for this honor," said Ralph Capitelli, the President of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. "While each of the finalists is fully deserving of the award, we look forward to presenting the trophy to the winner as selected by the football writers."
Joining Sitake as finalists are Tom Allen, Indiana; Brent Brennan, San José State; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Nick Saban, Alabama; and Dabo Swinney, Clemson.
The nine finalists have been placed on a ballot which has been sent to the entire FWAA membership. The 2020 recipient will be announced the week of Jan. 4-8, 2021. The official presentation will be on the campus of the winning coach at a later date.
"Kalani is very deserving of this honor," said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. "He was at his best this year in the midst of a pandemic. He implemented the necessary changes from last season in personnel and strategy and built a team this year based on leadership, unity and having fun playing the game."
BYU legendary Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards was named the FWAA Coach of the Year in 1984 after leading the Cougars to a perfect 13-0 record and a national championship. In 2006, then BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall was named a finalist for the award after guiding BYU to a 11-2 record and a 38-8 victory over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The FWAA has presented a coaching award since the 1957 season when Ohio State's Woody Hayes was named the first recipient. The FWAA coaching award is named after the late Robinson, a coaching legend at Grambling State University for 55 seasons.
"The FWAA believes it has an extremely good group of coaches representing different conferences and independents," said Executive Director Steve Richardson. "We will have a fine recipient for the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The FWAA's congratulations go out to all coaches for weathering what has been a very trying and unpredictable year."
"This time of the year with the winding down of the college football season, I'm especially excited to receive the announcement of the Eddie Robinson Coach of Year Award finalists," said Eddie Robinson III, the grandson of the award's namesake. "With all of the world dealing with Covid-19, and the fact that we even had a season and that every program had to adapt to deal with the virus protocols etc, all the coaches that made list of finalists are even more than deserving of the award. We wish the best for all that were selected as finalists."
Dax Milne, junior wide receiver, Burlsworth Trophy finalist
BYU junior receiver Dax Milne has been named one of three finalists for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding football player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.
Joining Milne as the other finalists are University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and University of Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey. A total of 67 universities from across the nation nominated a player for the Burlsworth Trophy. That list was narrowed to 10 semifinalists on Dec. 15.
Milne, who is currently No. 4 in the nation in receiving with 1,118 yards, was named second-team All-America on Dec. 21 by Pro Football Focus and was also a semifinalist for the 2020 Belitnikoff Award. He leads BYU with 63 receptions and has eight touchdowns. Milne is averaging 101.6 yards per game, 17.7 yards a catch and has compiled six 100-yard receiving games in 2020.
At 6-1, 190-pounds, Milne is the 17th receiver in BYU history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season. His 1,118 yards so far this year currently ranks seventh-best all-time at BYU. Milne set career marks with nine receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns in BYU's 43-26 comeback victory at Houston on Oct. 16, 2020.
Milne came to BYU as a walk-on athlete in 2018 and made an impact on the field as a freshman. He received a scholarship as a sophomore and had 21 receptions for 285 yards and had touchdowns against both USC and South Florida.
Now in its 11th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Burlsworth's life is also the subject of a major motion picture, "GREATER," which was released in 2016.
The 2019 winner was defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State University. After receiving no division one scholarship offers, Willekes walked-on at Michigan State, where he became All-American, the Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Burlsworth Trophy will host a virtual awards ceremony on Jan. 4, 2021 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.
Jeff Grimes, offensive coordinator, Broyles Award finalist
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Boyles Award, which honors college football's top assistant coach.
The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the finalists on Tuesday for the 2020 Broyles Award. The five finalists were selected from 15 semifinalist who were recognized from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division I programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
A 28-year coaching veteran, Grimes and his strong staff of offensive coaches have helped BYU become a top-10 offense in 2020 while earning a 10-1 record to rank No. 13/15 nationally. The Cougars currently ranked No. 8 in total offense at 510.1 yards per game while ranking No. 6 in scoring offense at 43.0 points per game. BYU's offense ranks in the top 15 in 10 different NCAA statistical categories.
2020 Boyles Award finalists:
- ALABAMA, Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QB
- BYU, Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator
- CINCINNATI, Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- INDIANA, Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- NORTHWESTERN, Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA selected the 15 semifinalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and will select the overall winner.
The winner of the 2019 Broyles Award was Joe Brady, passing game coordinator at LSU. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.
Proceeds from the 2020 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jake Oldroyd, junior kicker, Lou Groza Award finalist
The Palm Beach County Sports Commission today named BYU sophomore Jake Oldroyd one of three finalists for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl.
Joining Oldroyd as finalists for the award are Jose Borregales of Miami (FL) and Will Reichard of Alabama.
Oldroyd, from Southlake, Texas, finished the regular season a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals, the most by an FBS kicker without a miss this season. More than half of those kicks came from at least 40 yards out, including three from over 50. That gives him more 50-yard FGs in a perfect season than any FBS kicker since at least 2004. In Palm Beach County with BYU to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Oldroyd has helped the Cougars to a 10-1 record and No. 13 national ranking.
The 6-1, 195-pound sophomore has made at least one field goal in nine of the 10 games he has played, including four games with multiple conversions. While sharing the top spot in nation with a perfect percentage, he has also converted 53 of 55 extra points to rank No. 4 nationally for the most PAT conversions, while his 92 total points in 2020 ranks No. 8 in the country.
Oldroyd was among 20 semifinalists that were narrowed to the three finalist after voting by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers.
This year, fans can have their part in naming the winner of the Lou Groza Award. Fans can visit www.lougrozaaward.com and cast a vote for their favorite of the three finalists selected by the national panel of voters. The finalist who receives the greatest total of fan votes will be given one vote on the final ballot. One vote can make a difference in the final outcome, so fans are encouraged to participate.
The three finalists will be honored at the 29th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live on January 4th on lougrozaaward.com. This year's Lou Groza Award winner will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, January 7th. For more information on the Lou Groza Award and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, visit www.palmbeachsports.com.
The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.
Since the first Lou Groza Award was handed out in 1992, 28 finalists, including 16 winners, have gone on to appear in the NFL, earning 10 trips to the Pro Bowl and taking home six Super Bowls. That list includes 2020 NFL kickers Dan Bailey, Rodrigo Blankenship, Randy Bullock, Daniel Carlson, Mason Crosby, Jake Elliott, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Kai Forbath, Graham Gano, Matt Gay, Zane Gonzalez, Dustin Hopkins, Younghoe Koo, and Cairo Santos.
For more information regarding the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, please visit LouGrozaAward.com, or follow @LouGrozaAward on Twitter for updates as they happen.
National College Football Awards Association
The Lou Groza Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.