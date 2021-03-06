It would be easy to make a list of reasons why the BYU football offense won’t be able to match its production from last season in 2021.
Here are some of the simple ones:
- Quarterback Zach Wilson ... gone.
- Offensive lineman Brady Christensen ... gone.
- Wide receiver Dax Milne ... gone.
- Offensive lineman Tristan Hoge ... gone.
- Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes ... gone.
- Offensive line coach Eric Mateos ... gone.
- Offensive lineman Chandon Herring ... gone.
- Offensive lineman Kieffer Longson ... gone.
- Tight end Matt Bushman ... gone.
Those notes right there make it easy to see why some observers are doubting the Cougar offense — but don’t expect the BYU players to in that group.
“We lost some of our key receivers, we lost Zach Wilson of course and we lost some key offensive linemen,” Cougar junior running back Tyler Allgeier said during Thursday’s teleconference. “But our o-linemen and quarterbacks and receivers right now, they worked their butt off in the offseason to get to that same standing as the past guys. I trust my team. I love my team. I’m glad that we have the guys that we have right now. We can just build off that.”
BYU freshman tight end Isaac Rex agrees with Allgeier, saying that the Cougars have enough experience returning to still be very good on that side of the ball.
“I feel like we just have a lot of guys stepping up,” Rex said. “We have a couple new guys and we also have some returning players who want to be even better than last year. I feel like we’re really trying to keep that firepower going and we’re just trying to get better every day. We lost some amazing guys but we have some really good guys stepping up. We’re excited to get them going and we’re gonna keep this thing rolling throughout the season.”
Rex and Allgeier are two proven commodities on the Cougar offense. Allgeier finished the 2020 season with 1,130 rushing yards on 150 carries with 13 touchdowns, while Rex (who played big role in filling in for Bushman, who was injured) ended up with 37 receptions for 429 yards and 12 TDs.
Both of the athletes, however, were quick to point out that they have plenty to work on individually to be able to do even more for the team.
“This year I’m just trying to be an all-around tight end,” Rex said. “I want to get the ball on any sort of down and not only just there on third and fourth down or just in the red zone. I just want to help the team win and just try to be more all around. I was happy with last year but hopefully I can improve and even perfect my craft.”
Allgeier feels the same way about his game, saying that what happened in 2020 doesn’t matter any more.
“I just tried to forget about last year,” Allgeier said. “I had high numbers or whatever but now it’s just about looking at old film, looking at what I need to work on for right now. There is always something to work on, especially with spring ball starting up. I have stuff to work on so just perfecting those things until the next season is my goal right now.”
He believes he can specifically be better at blocking and catching the ball out of the backfield, plus he wants to work on his eye control.
The reality is that BYU has a lot of key contributors returning as well as a large contingent of athlete who have game experience.
That was some thing Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake mentioned on Monday when talking about filling the vacancies on the offensive line.
“If you look at the number of guys (on the line) who have played and who have started, I think we are going to be fine,” Sitake said. “We need to get some guys healthy but from what I saw from our three groups, I’m excited about them.”
While there might be some front-runners (like Rex and Allgeier) for the starting positions, Sitake said that every starting spot has to be earned. Allgeier said Thursday that he likes what that mentality brings to spring camp.
“I see a lot of competition,” Allgeier said. “There’s a lot. No one has a starting job so it’s always competition. I think that that’s good to have in a team.”