The most pressing question for BYU football supporters heading into the final game of the year is which Cougar players will move on and which will come back.
When asked, most have consistently repeated that they aren’t going to decide until after the season is over.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a good enough season to get some attention with regards to the next level,” BYU junior wide receiver Dax Milne said in Friday’s teleconference. “I’ve thought about it but I just wanted to finish the year, finish the bowl game, and then really start to make decisions.”
The bigger picture, however, is that Cougar players and coaches believe the team is set up to be successful either way.
“We’ve got to prove it but I do believe we are reaching a point where we should be a good team for a long time,” Cougar quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said. “We have a lot of good players in this program, young players. Most of our best players are returning and then you look at the players we have coming off of missions. There are some really good players who played before as well as some guys who didn’t play that we are really high on. I feel like the last couple of signing classes have been strong. We are a deep team and we should be strong for years to come.”
He credited the current group of BYU players for doing what the team needed to get things to this point.
“It’s been a special group of guys with regards to their willingness to do anything we have asked them to do,” Roderick said.
The offense went through an evolution over the last couple of years, according to Roderick. It started out being more conservative, then opened up more last season and this year has been even more aggressive.
“We saw signs of improvement and knew we were making real progress,” Roderick said. “The players who returned took another step forward. It’s been fun to be a part of that process with the players and I give them all the credit for being willing to do what we have asked and for getting better every year.”
BYU senior linebacker/defensive back Kavika Fonua sees plenty of potential for this Cougar squad moving forward. He believes things are going to continue to snowball in a positive way.
“We definitely have the guys for next year and the years to come,” Fonua said. “This year was a stepping stone for the future.”
Fonua said his advice to the next generation of BYU football players is to be proactive.
“I tell them to not be afraid to communicate,” Fonua said. “That’s a big one. You have to communicate on the field, doing your best, as well as communicating to the coaches. You want to keep saying, ‘put me in, put me in, put me in.’ If you show it on the film, the coaches will put you in. Even if you can’t be in on offense or defense, you still have special teams where you can show a lot of potential. Nagging the coaches and wanting to get in really shows you are a dog.”
Fonua credited his family for helping him understand the importance of putting himself out there.
“I had a brother-in-law, Carl Williams, who played for Utah, as well as my dad and my mom, who were saying to do you best to get in anywhere on the field,” Fonua said. “Eventually I gained that experience for myself.”