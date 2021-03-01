The BYU football team just completed its best season in nearly 25 years, a banner year that would make most programs proud.
After a year that featured high rankings, darkhorse playoff discussion and an 11-1 record, the talk about the Cougars heading in to 2021 from national college football observers has been overwhelming.
Overwhelmingly silent, that is.
Whether dismissing BYU because of its jerry-rigged schedule last fall when no Power 5 team would commit to facing the Cougars or because star quarterback Zach Wilson is now heading to the NFL, no one outside of Provo seems to think BYU has any chance to replicate its success.
But the Cougar players are used to being underestimated.
"Everybody is excited about the opportunity," BYU junior center James Empey said in a teleconference Monday. "You can look at things how you want to and we choose to look at it as an opportunity to fill in a get better. It's a chance for young guys to step in and fill important roles. We believe we've got everybody it takes to have a great season again and put something special together."
Cougar sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall said the fact that BYU isn't being touted as a title contender or even a top-echelon program is a reminder to the players that they haven't made it yet.
"Every year is new and you've got to start over, just like last year," Hall said. "It was the same thing then with the wonderful dudes we had on our team, guys who made huge plays for us. They had a chip on their shoulder. They came out and did what they needed to. Now it is the same for us. Every year you've got to prove yourself. Nothing is a given."
Players have been pushing themselves in offseason workouts and the coaching staff has been revamped in the last couple of months, but in many ways the start of spring camp in March is a symbolic beginning of a season-long journey that ends in December (or the following January).
Empey said that opening up camp on Monday brought a sense of renewal for him and his teammates.
"It's great for all the guys," Empey said. "I know how everyone was talking today about how it felt like time flew but we're excited to get back at it, to get some work in and get a little bit better. It's just fun to be able to strap it up with the boys and get rolling again."
Hall said Monday's action in the indoor practice facility felt the same for him as it has in previous years.
"It's the first day back," Hall said. "I feel like it was just another day back in the office."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake admitted that all coaches are usually optimistic coming out of the first day of spring but he pointed to a few specific things that he really liked from his guys.
"It was a lot of fun," Sitake said. "Things are a little different because you are trying to get through the first two practices to get acclimated and then you can get the pads on. Today there were a lot of really good things. What I liked from the offense was that they were really clean. You could tell that we had a lot of veterans. On defense, we are a little young but I loved the energy and the guys ran really well to the ball."
One of the things that caught his attention was the fact that there were limited "administration" miscues.
"You're used to on Day 1 guys being in the wrong spot, maybe some false starts here and there," Sitake said. "We didn't have any of that and that's a good sign for us. It was really clean as far as administrative penalties. That should happen when you have a bunch of veterans but it was really cool that the No. 2s and No. 3s didn't have any of those either."
Now the goal is to build from Day 1 to Day 2.
"I challenged the players to get that much better," Sitake said. "I want them to see the mistakes we made today (Monday) and try to get that much better on Day 2. We are looking forward to getting that practice in on Tuesday but I'm really pleased with what I saw."