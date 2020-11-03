It might be hard to consider a couple of plays in the second half of a blowout win something that would be all that memorable for a college football player.
But BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said that his favorite moment of the 41-10 Cougar victory over Western Kentucky at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday came after BYU pretty much had the game in hand.
The Hilltoppers had driven the length of the field, including converting a fourth down with a long run by WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to set up a first-and-goal from the Cougar 1-yard line.
The next four plays, however, belonged to the BYU defenders:
- On first down, Cougar senior safety Troy Warner helped keep the Hilltopper running back short of the goal line.
- The second play was a quick throw over the middle that sailed too deep and out of bounds.
- On third down, a pass to the sideline was off-target and knocked away by junior defensive back Keenan Ellis.
- The final play was another dive, which was once again stopped thanks in part to Warner coming off the edge.
Kaufusi called that sequence “the best series we had on defense.”
“We got backed up and the mentality was that we weren’t going to let those guys score,” Kaufusi said. “We took it as a challenge. We looked it right in the face and guys stepped up all over the field. That was just really fun. Those four downs right there at the goal line were probably the highlight of the game for me. I’m really proud of our defense and the way we stepped up all around.”
Warner said Monday that while he was glad he was able to get in on stopping the two running plays, he was just doing his job like everyone else.
“It was fun to come up with a big play during a big moment in that game,” Warner said. “Those are the moments that we live for. Every guy did their job and I was able to do the easy part. It was good.”
Football is a game where individual successes, accolades and even memories are predicated on team success. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson talked earlier in the year about his name being mentioned in the Heisman Trophy discussion is a sign that the team is playing well because players on losing teams don’t get that type of recognition.
But that doesn’t mean the players don’t savor the times when they are able to shine as individuals, to see their work pay off — but the team comes first.
BYU junior wide receiver Dax Milne talked Monday about what it means to him to be on pace to have a better yards-per-catch average than the great Cougar receivers of the past.
“I’m liking the direction our offense is taking,” Milne said. “I think we made some changes for the better from previous years. It’s just kind of been molding into an explosive offense. I’m not really focused on those stats. I’m just focusing on winning each game and being reliable for everyone. I think the stats just kind of take care of themselves. It’s exciting to be a part of.”
As well as BYU has done in 2020 at making great plays and competing as a team, the Cougars continue to put all the focus on the next step. This week it is a showdown at No. 21/23 Boise State.
“We’re excited for this week,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “We’re looking forward to the matchup and playing a very quality team that is ranked. All we care about is being at our best and seeing what happens afterwards. That has been our focus this entire season. Nothing is going to change. I’ve been really pleased with the way our players have kept their focus.”