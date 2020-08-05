College football is walking a tightrope in 2020 as it attempts to find the right balance between safety and competition. Athletes across the country have come together to express their concerns, with Pac-12 and Big Ten groups being some of the most vocal.
BYU senior tight end Matt Bushman said that the Cougars are very aware of what is going on and have had their own discussions about the situation.
"Every player knows about it," Bushman said in a teleconference after practice on Tuesday. "A lot of guys have seen the demands. We had a player meeting and talked about it. We saw that some of the demands might not happen in the near future, so we might as well focus on the season. If there are small changes we need to make around BYU, we will discuss that with coaches and other people."
He said he wasn't aware of any Cougar players joining the movement or choosing to opt out of playing football. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that no Cougar to this point has elected to not play this fall.
"We have 123 guys on the team, all with different backgrounds and different situations," Sitake said. "Maybe someone at home could be a high-risk person. I've heard a lot of different concerns and others who aren't really worried about it. We have protocols to follow to be mindful of everyone."
He said that he strongly believes in communication and trying to help players understand things from all angles.
"We've had a lot of talks about it," Sitake said. "With COVID-19, there are a lot of players at different levels who have reasons to opt out and not play. I understand those and I'm very sensitive to that. I've always had an open-door policy and feel it is important for them to voice their opinions and to express themselves — both with each other and to talk to the coaches. We've had a great dialogue here and covered a lot of different categories. I think it's important for them to feel that their voices are heard."
BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi explained that this is a time when players are realizing that they can have some control in their own lives and make a difference.
"We have a platform and we have a voice," Kaufusi said. "We have the rigth to be listened to and also the right to listen."
He said that some of the themes for 2020 include "be the change" which is on the back of the workout uniforms, as well as the idea of being perfect.
"Each of us is trying to be as perfect as we can and then also be the change," Kaufusi said. "There is a lot of stuff going on right now. We have been bombarded with so many different things. I think the saying of being the change has caught on in the nation."
He referred to the social issues that have been spotlighted this year and said he felt like the BYU locker room is an example of a way that they can be addressed.
"I'm really proud of our guys and the diversity on our team is incredible," Kaufusi said. "I wish that the nation was more like the locker room. There are guys from different areas, different backgrounds, with different views but we come together as a team. We learn to understand each other, how to listen to each other. Being the change is learning how to listen and learning how to communicate."
He said he appreciates the culture of love and learning that comes out in player meetings.
"Guys feel comfortable about being open," Kaufusi said. "Isaiah Herron was going to transfer to an HBCU (historic black college and university) and guys were very supportive of that. He decided to come back because he felt like he could create some change here and be a voice here on our team. It's been exciting to get together as a group of guys, humble ourselves and listen to each other."
The issues with the global pandemic and societal concerns have given the Cougar players a slightly different perspective on where football fits in the grand scheme of things.
"It makes you just be grateful for every moment with the team and everyone around you," Bushman said. "You have to cherish the moments. If we get a season, it will be a bonus. We're really grateful for that and that we are out here practicing. You don't realize that a sport can be almost eliminated from your life. If you have the opportunity, go out and make the most of it."
Kaufusi said: "I've always been realistic. I grew up in a family where football is everything. It's a way to pay for school and a way to provide for your family. But it comes to an end. I've always appreciated that fact about football. It's different now because football could get cut short this year. There are so many limitations and moving parts. But I've just come ready to play football."