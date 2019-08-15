For at least one day of BYU football fall camp, the guards let the inmates run the asylum.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff turned Thursday’s practice over the players, from planning the team and position meetings to the selection of drills.
“It was a good opportunity for the coaches to get some feedback on how they teach each other and how they work,” Sitake said. “We really stepped back and let the players run the whole show. I was really impressed with them. We had a really good day of practice. I think they had a lot of ownership in it and I think it’s going to be a huge step for us and our program going into the next phase, which is preparing for the Utah game.”
During the summer, coaches are limited in how much time they can spend with the team, so the player run practices (PRP’s) are an important part of bridging the gap between spring football and fall camp.
In addition, it doesn’t hurt to mix things up during the daily grind of camp.
“It was pretty fun,” BYU sophomore center James Empey said. “We had to plan everything and we got to learn a little bit of what goes into practice. It’s a lot more than you think. It was cool to see everyone come together.”
Empey’s father, Mike, spent two stints as the offensive line coach at BYU, so coaching is in the family. When asked if that gave him a head up on his teammates, James Empey said, “I don’t think so. I saw him doing it but I didn’t know what he was doing, you know what I mean?”
Ultimately, Sitake was emphasizing that this team belongs to the players and they need to be invested in all aspects.
“Coach said the only thing different from this practice to the next is the coaches will be a little more involved, but you need to be just as involved,” James Empey said. “Because it’s your team just as much as it is his or anybody else’s. Hopefully we can keep being our best selves and working at being better leaders and better teammates and team members and doing our part to keep the team solid.”
Sitake said it’s also good for his team to be instructed by each other.
“The best way to learn is intrinsic,” Sitake said. “They can take the initiative to teach each other and learn it themselves and that goes a long way. I don’t really believe in pedestal teaching. Probably one of the least effective ways of teaching is to lecture with one person, especially if it’s me. We’re trying to find ways for these guys to learn and embrace the concept of learning. We talk about this being a player’s program and the team belonging to the players, so what better way to show that than to give them some autonomy and ownership?
“I thought they did an amazing job and I have to commend the coaches for what they did for the preparation they’ve done with these young men. I saw a lot of great leadership and lot of good mentoring from player to player.”
The coaches did participate in one drill – catching punts from the Juggs machine.
“They did make us catch punts today, which I thought was kind of a jerk move by them,” Sitake said with a laugh. “So I don’t know how many more times we’ll be doing this. I think we (the coaches) did that pretty well. We all caught it except one bad punt. Coach(Ed) Lamb called out for everyone to scatter from it.”