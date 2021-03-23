Three down, one to go.
From everything the BYU football players and coaches have said during media teleconferences, the Cougars feel like spring camp has been valuable in terms of the overall progress of the team.
“We’ve really just been working,” BYU junior wide receiver Chris Jackson said after practice on Monday. “We are making sure we know our assignments. The most important thing is being reliable. They don’t really care how good you are. If you aren’t reliable, they aren’t going to play you. We’re trying to make sure as a receiving corps that we know what we are doing on the field. Then everything will fall into place.”
The message from Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake was that his team needs to stay the course and not let up at all through the final practices.
“It’s about finishing off strong in the spring,” Sitake said. “I think we’ve had some really good practices. You’ve got some guys banged up but I think we’ve got everything we wanted so far. Now it’s just more of getting everything ready for the fall camp. We want to get as much film as we can for install for the new guys and then we want to just keep getting better at our fundamentals and technique. I feel like we’ve made some huge strides as far as getting our team deeper and competing a lot of different spots.”
He said he felt like players got some good work in on Monday and wants to see the same things heading into Friday’s public spring practice at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“We’ll some 11-on-11 stuff during the practice but we’re not going to do a spring game type of deal,” Sitake said. “We want to keep our guys healthy and with our numbers being a little bit down, I think that’s probably the right approach to take.”
He said that he feels the units that are the most settled heading into the final week are the kicker/punter spots and the linebacking corps.
“I feel like we have not just a good two-deep but a good three-deep at linebacker,” Sitake said. “We have a lot of really good players there. Peyton Wilgar, Max Tooley and Keenan Pili have tons of experience under their belt. They’ve had a lot of game-time plays and have played a lot of different places too. Those guys can play off all our linebacker spots and our defensive end spots so I think that that’s probably the most settled.”
BYU freshman linebacker Josh Wilson said he’s learning a lot from the guys on his unit.
“The linebackers are all really good athletes,” Wilson said. “Honestly it’s just good for me to sit back and learn from those guys. They’re all studs and they love helping out. The linebacking core is really strong. We’ve had a lot of different rotations, so we’re kind of just getting a feel of how it’d be against the starting offense and the second string. It’s been pretty good.”
Sitake said that some individuals have also stood out in camp so far, including Jackson and Wilson.
“I think Chris Jackson has done some amazing things to catapult himself up the depth chart,” Sitake said. “I think he’s setting himself for a really, really successful and fun 2021 season. Then Josh Wilson is doing himself some really good favors by competing and moving up the depth chart and earning some playing time. I think there is just a lot of energy that’s going around BYU. I just want to keep the program building and developing this thing into the beast of I think it can be can be.”
For his Jackson said he plans on keeping his head down and putting in the work.
“From a personal standpoint, I think I’m doing pretty good,” Jackson said. “I know there is still a lot more improvement needed but I’m doing way better than last year. I’ve got to control what I can control. I need to know my plays and continue to work my craft.”