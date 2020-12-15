During a normal season, the BYU football team would likely already be on location for a pre-Christmas bowl game.
The players would probably have been preparing for team dinners, service projects and fan gatherings. Past bowl trips have included a wide variety of activities, things like sledding in Boise, visiting the zoo and SeaWorld in San Diego, and beach events in Florida and Hawaii.
This year, of course, will be a little bit different.
"For us, it's going to be way different than then a regular bowl game without a lot of festivities," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. "I think we're gonna treat it like a regular away game."
BYU is getting ready to face UCF in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida, on Dec. 22 (5 p.m. MT, ESPN) and this year the hoopla that surrounds the postseason is definitely taking a backseat to the game itself.
"I'm pumped," Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson said. "I think that's the message for everyone, far all the guys in the locker room. We're just super, super-excited to play this game. It's just another opportunity. I think that's the best thing that we can have and what a great team to play against as well. It's going to be an explosive offense we're going against on the other side, so we're going to have to have everything put together to play well against these guys. They are a good team."
Sitake explained that although the Cougars won't leave as early as it has for bowl games in the past, it will still try to get to Florida a couple of days before the game.
"Normally when you play two time zones away, you want to go 48 hours before the game," Sitake said. "We weren't able to do that the last time we went to the East Coast because of the timing, but I think this time we'll be able to get out there a couple days before. We'll have some prep on Monday and then play the game Tuesday."
One of the factors that the entire team is looking forward to is competing in warmer weather than it dealt with in the 28-14 win over San Diego State at LaVell Edwards Stadium last week.
"We looking forward to getting down to Florida," Sitake said. "We played in some cold weather conditions this last weekend and it kind of reminds you why you don't play football in Provo in December. So, although we had a lot of fun with it, we're looking forward to getting out to the east coast and then playing in Florida against a fine team."
Given the fact that the bowl game is so early, it will allow players and coaches to spend more of the holidays with their families.
"We're going to have enough time to get a good game plan together," BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said. "We'll have good practices and kind of see what they do. I love that it's before Christmas and we'll be able to spend Christmas with our families."
The traditional bowl practice schedule has been disrupted by the way the season has gone but Sitake said in many ways that has been a good thing.
"Normally we'd be done with the regular season and have the options to have the bowl practices," Sitake said. "This year has been a little different where the season is kind of extended, so we've already been involved prep. The only difference is that we get to play games in between. We have been able to play some games and get some experience for a lot of guys. A lot of young players have been stepping up and made a lot of plays, so I think this is in a way has been really more beneficial for us."
The best part is that the Cougars are going to be on the field taking on an opponent that they think will really test them.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to play them," Sitake said. "They are a team that's had a lot of success and have done a lot of things in the past and under Josh Heupel's leadership. They've done a great job and are an explosive team on offense, defense and special teams with a lot of athleticism and speed. It's going to be a great matchup for us."