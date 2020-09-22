Usually more than 60,000 fans fill the stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU football home games. The plan heading into the week was to allow 6,000 fans for the season-opener against Troy on Saturday.
Now there will be zero.
The state of Utah officially moved the Provo and Orem areas to the "orange" or moderate-risk designation on Tuesday after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The official moderate restriction guidelines state: "Do not engage in sporting activities where teammates or opponents will be closer than 10 feet from each other."
In this case, however, the state officially announced an exception allowing team sports to continue in the cities of Provo and Orem but without spectators.
“I want to note that we are granting one exception related to the move to orange in these two areas of Utah County: We will allow team sports to continue, but with no spectators," Richard Saunders, interim executive director of the Utah Department of Health, said in Tuesday's press conference. "The current guidelines of orange do not allow engagement of sports to occur, competitive sports. However, with this exception, they will be able to continue, as I’ve stated, but with no spectators. And that measure is put in place so that we can help influence the spread in the right direction.”
That means that, as of this point, BYU football will still be able to host Troy on Sept. 26 (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN) and Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2 (7 p.m. MT, ESPN2), but fans won't be allowed at either contest.
According to a press release from BYU, "tickets purchased for the Troy game will be honored for the first home game once the state designation changes to allow BYU to host fans in the stadium. Ticket holders who are interested in receiving a refund for the Troy tickets can email the BYU Ticket Office at http://BYUtickets@byu.edu."
For the affected high schools (Provo, Timpview, Mountain View, Orem and Timpanogos), home contests in football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis and boys golf could all be impacted.
Utah governor Gary Herbert indicated that all of Utah County could move to "orange" status unless the COVID-19 numbers start heading in the right direction, so other area high schools could also end up in a similar situation in coming days or weeks.
This story will be updated.