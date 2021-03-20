If you are already weary of all the focus on the battle to replace Zach Wilson as BYU football’s starting quarterback, Cougar offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick might have some bad news for you.
He said during Thursday’s teleconference that he could see it being a strategic decision to not announce who will start under center until BYU lines up to face Arizona in Las Vegas on Sept. 4.
“When you have a good competition and there’s differences between the guys, why would you let your opponent know which one it is going to be so they can be prepared for that guy?” Roderick said. “I’m not saying that that’s my plan but if it takes that long to decide then that is a bonus for sure.”
He explained that he has seen what a challenge it can be for a defense to have to prepare for different offensive styles.
“If the battle is really, really tight all the way up to the game, then I do think there’s something to that,” Roderick said. “I know there is because I’ve coached with defensive coaches who are trying to guess which quarterback we are going to see, what style of play is it going to be. So far it’s been a really tight battle.”
He said it has been a challenge to split the reps during spring camp between sophomores Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney as well as freshmen Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiva-Peters.
“We have four guys taking reps right now which isn’t easy,” Roderick said. “I feel like we’re getting deep enough into spring ball now that we’re starting to accumulate enough reps that we’re starting to get a good idea of who each one of these guys are. But we’re still very much in the process of evaluating them.”
He did say that he’s not going to try to keep the decision a secret if the starter becomes a foregone conclusion.
“If one of the guys just clearly without question is just so obviously the guy, there’s no way the secret is not going to get out,” Roderick said. “Then not announcing it is just silly.”
The quarterback position gets plenty of attention all the time but when there isn’t a clear starter, the scrutiny ratchets up even more.
So how do other players on the team feel about the constant questions about the QB position?
Cougar junior running back Lopini Katoa said they find it kind of funny.
“We all know and it’s just kind of a joke actually in the locker room,” Katoa said. “We just laugh about it how much it’s focused on. It’s for good reason since it is a big role, an important job on our team. If anything, we just play along and joke along with the quarterbacks, putting the pressure on them even more.”
He believes the BYU players understand that the coaches will make those announcements when they think the time is right.
“I don’t necessarily think gives an advantage does but if our coaches think it does, then great,” Katoa said. “But if it’s the guy and it’s his job, then I think it’s great to let it be known. I feel like it just will make the competition even better because other guys will fight even harder. I can see where the coaches are coming from both ways.”
He said he sees some good things from all the QB competitors but the bottom line about what is expected for the quarterbacks is simple.
We’ve obviously seen a lot of Jaren (Hall) and Baylor (Romney) and we have a good idea of them,” Katoa said. “They’re great. They can win games and they’ve already proved it. Then there’s the younger two who are really hungry. It’s a really good battle every day. There are things that they’re great at, and then there’s things that they all have to work on just like any of us. They know that they have a big role to play. They don’t have to be like Zach Wilson but they know they have to win games.”