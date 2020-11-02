It’s been since 2001 that the BYU football team could boast a 7-0 record. That is the current record for the Cougars after Saturday’s 41-10 win over Western Kentucky at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
It had been since 2009 since BYU was ranked in the Top 10 of both national polls. When the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls were announced on Sunday, the Cougars were at No. 9 in both polls.
With as wild and challenging as 2020 has been, it’s certainly been the type of season BYU gridiron supporters have been longing to savor for what has felt like an eternity.
And now the Cougars have a chance to prove they truly deserve the accolades as BYU prepares to head on the road to face No. 21/23 Boise State on Friday (7:45 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1).
“It’s exciting,” BYU junior running back Tyler Allgeier said Saturday night. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this one. They are very consistent. We’ve never won over there on the blue-turf field. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and get ready for Boise.”
It will be an interesting week for the Cougars, who played on Saturday, took Sunday off as they always do, practice on Monday, are forced to take Tuesday off because of NCAA rules about Election Day and then practice on Wednesday before heading to Idaho.
“We applied for a waiver and got denied,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We’ll have to just deal with it. I look at this like a Thursday game with preparation. There are a lot of things offensively, defensively and special teams-wise in the past seven games that could help us in this game. I think Monday will be a really heavy day for us. We’re going to get over Saturday’s game quick, make the corrections and then get on to Boise when we hit Monday. The goal is to get to Friday mentally and physically ready.”
Cougar senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said the team isn’t going to view their limited practice opportunities as a negative.
“The goal every week is to get better,” Kaufusi said. “We have a short week and we are at a disadvantage but we will turn it into an advantage. We have a phrase that we say, ‘training ugly’. We’ve put ourselves in spots that are disadvantageous to us, so we are prepared for this. The ultimate goal is to get better and so we putting ourselves in situations that have prepared us for that.”
BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said he is confident his guys will be ready because of the maturity on the team.
“We are an experienced team and we are going to be ready,” Wilson said. “No matter how many days of practice guys are going to heal up and take our rehab seriously to make sure everyone is healthy. For me it’s the film study. The mental reps is just as good if not better than the practice reps against the scout team. That will be crucial this week and we need to make sure the guys take that seriously. It’s a great opportunity to show that we can play on a Friday, even with a Tuesday missing. We’ve just got to be ready.”
Steady as they go
While the BYU offense has gotten a lot of attention and the defense has also had its moments, the Cougar special teams might be the most consistent group for the team this fall.
“I think the cover teams have been good,” Sitake said. “The punter hasn’t had a lot of work and that’s good. Hopefully we keep it that way. We have a lot of trust in Jake Oldroyd. He is striking the ball well, and we are snapping it, holding it and protecting well. I like to score more touchdowns and have him kick PATs. Knowing we can go to him for field goals gives us a lot of confidence.”
Oldroyd, BYU’s junior kicker, set a new Cougar record with his 71st straight PAT, breaking Justin Sorensen’s record of 70. He also made both field goal attempts, making him 7-of-7 in 2020.
The 40-plus club
BYU scored more than 40 points for the sixth time in seven games. It’s the first time in school history the Cougars have topped 40 points in six of the first seven games of a season.
Extra points
BYU lost the toss and Western Kentucky elected to defer. It was only the second time in 2020 that the Cougars lost the toss (the other being against UTSA). BYU scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game, while the Hilltoppers were stopped just short of the goal line on the first possession of the second half ... Center James Empey represented BYU for the coin toss ... flags were carried by quarterback Zach Wilson (USA flag), linebacker Josh Wilson (state of Utah flag) and wide receiver Dax Milne (pink team flag for Breast Cancer Awareness Month) ... official attendance was 6,843.