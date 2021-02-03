With the BYU football team adding 16 signees to its 2021 class on the early signing day in December, there wasn’t a lot of drama for the Cougars heading into Wednesday’s official signing day.
Instead of talking about the new additions, BYU chose instead to focus on players who would be rejoining the team. Most of the 17 players the Cougars talked about in their signing day press release are returning from missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“After signing 16 members to its 2021 recruiting class in December’s signing period, BYU football announced Wednesday 17 previously signed players who will join the program in 2021.
“All but one of the previously signed 17 additions-tight end Dallin Holker, who played for the Cougars in 2018 prior to leaving to serve as a missionary in Yakima, Washington-will the join program for the first time, with many returning from missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
OFFENSE
“Holker, from Lehi, Utah, made a difference on the field as a freshman in 2018, playing in all 13 games with two starts. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end totaled 235 yards on 19 receptions on the season. Holker is one of eight previously signed returning missionaries who will join the BYU offense, including three tight ends, three offensive linemen, one running back and one wide receiver.
“The Cougars add All-American receiver Chase Roberts, who was a two-time all-state first-team receiver at American Fork High School totaling 1,717 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2018. He amassed more than 3,700 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in his high school career.
“At tight end along with Holker, Ethan Erickson and Donovan Hanna also return from missions. Erickson was a standout at Kahuku High School in Hawai’i, offering a big upside as a pass catcher with his long frame at 6-foot-5. Hanna, at 6-foot-4, was an all-state basketball athlete out of Arizona who totaled 53 receptions, 989 yards and 10 touchdowns to help lead the American Leadership Academy to a 14-1 record and 3A state championship. His high school offensive coordinator was Max Hall, former BYU quarterback.
“Tysen Lewis, a 2017 Deseret News First-Team All-State selection from Eden, Utah, joins the offensive line along with Campbell Barrington from Spokane, Washington, who ESPN rated as the No. 11 overall player in state of Washington coming out of high school, and Brock Gunderson, a Texas product out of Cypress Woods High School who was a three-time all-district selection.
“Oliver Nasilai out of Hot Springs, Arkansas, can play running back with his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame or take his hard-hitting talents to the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker.
DEFENSE
“On defense, BYU adds nine previously signed players to the 2021 team, including five defensive linemen, two linebackers and a pair of defensive backs.
“Brooks Maile, Bruce Mitchell, John Nelson, Josh Larsen and Cade Albright will all bolster BYU’s defensive front. Maile, at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds out of St. George, Utah, and Mitchell, at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds out of Kamas, Utah, have the size and strength to contribute in the middle, while John Nelson, at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, could play tackle or end after earning all-state honors out of Salem Hills High School in Utah.
“Another Utah product, Josh Larsen, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound lineman, played at Woods Cross High School in Utah and had 48 tackles and five sacks in 2019 to earn 5A All-State honorable mention. On the edge, the Cougars add coveted California star Cade Albright from San Juan Hills High School. Albright, at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, has the frame to be a pass-rushing force at BYU after totaling 19 sacks and 33 tackles for loss as a senior in 2018.
“Michael Daley, a linebacker from Lone Peak High School, joins the program after earning Deseret News 6A MVP honors for his 2018 performance that included 40.5 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks in his senior season when the Knights won the state championship. All-around athlete Isaac Matua from Kearns, Utah, is another linebacker who played several positions in high school, including quarterback.
“Defensive back Dean Jones starred in his senior year at American Leadership Academy in Arizona with 70 tackles and an interception en route to a state title. BYU adds another defensive back in two-way star Talan Alfrey from Auburn, Washington. Alfrey was an all-state receiver and also the league’s defensive MVP.
“Of the 17 players, nine joined the program in January as mid-year enrollees and will participate in spring practices. On defense, they include Alfrey, Jones, Larsen, Matua and Nelson, while Barrington, Hanna, Lewis and Nasilai enrolled mid-year on offense.
“The 17 players come from seven states, including nine from Utah, two from both Arizona and Washington, and one each from Arkansas, Texas, California and Hawai’i. Fourteen are returning missionaries serving in seven different foreign countries and four different states.”