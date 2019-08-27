The annual preseason college football hype train certainly brought a lot of fanfare to Salt Lake City this August.
It started with Utah being selected as the Pac-12 favorites in the preseason coaches poll and then picked up steam as the Utes came in slotted as the No. 14 team in the country in the AP preseason poll.
The crowning moment for the Utah buildup came when ESPN’s Lee Corso selected the Utes as his pick to be the first PAC-12 team to go to the national championship game since Oregon did it in 2014.
With all those expectations, it’s clear that most observers see Utah as the favorite in Thursday’s rivalry showdown in Provo against unranked BYU (8:15 p.m., ESPN).
How do the Cougars feel about that perception?
“I know who we are,” BYU senior safety Austin Lee said at Monday’s press conference. “I don’t care what the media wants to portray us as at this point because it doesn’t matter to me. I’m excited. I’m glad they are ranked No. 14 because it is an opportunity for us to show who we are. I’m excited for what the season holds for us.”
The Cougar players and coaches made it clear in the press conference that they aren’t trying to downplay Utah’s recognition or suggest that the Utes don’t deserve to be lauded.
“We understand where they are at, and the predictions for them,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “There is a lot of excitement going on about that team, so we are just excited to see how we match up against them. A lot of experts have chimed in on where they see them fitting in the scope of college football. Let’s see where we fit. I am pretty confident in the way our guys prepared.”
But don’t expect the Cougars to be intimidated in any way.
“Utah is supposed to be really, really good,” BYU senior tight end Matt Bushman said. “But they are pretty much the same team they were last year. It’s not like we need to be afraid of these guys or shy away from anything. It’s just a great opportunity to showcase who we are as a team.”
The reality is that neither the Cougars nor the Utes have played a down of football in 2019, so it’s all just conjecture.
Both Sitake and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham believe the attention isn’t nearly as important as taking care of business internally.
“We are trying to build on the success of last year,” Whittingham said in his Monday press conference in Salt Lake City. “We had a pretty good year with winning the Pac-12 South. You have to be able to handle that success, and handling that success is a lot different from trying to attain it. It is a different kind of mindset and you have to continue to work hard and not think you have all of the answers. You have to be able to do what got you there and not get comfortable with what you have accomplished, because we have a lot more we want to get accomplished.”
Sitake explained that BYU hasn’t ignored Utah but stated that the main emphasis — this week and every week — is on team improvement and not on the opponent.
“Our focus and our energy have been on us,” Sitake said. “By focusing on us, we know that we are going to have a team to play against, so that is part of scouting our opponents. I have a great deal of respect, but at the same time we are focused on what we can do as a team. But, going into your game you have to know your opponents and we see them. There is a lot of excitement and we are looking at the great opportunities that this season holds for us — not just the first game but the whole season. These guys have worked extremely hard and I am excited to see some things happen.”
After all the work and the talk, the players and coaches know that they can finally see gameday on the horizon.
“It’s crazy,” Bushman said. “I feel like just the other day we were talking and saying ‘Hey, the game is 100 days out, 50 days out.’ And now we play on Thursday. It’s exciting. Everyone’s kind of antsy, ready to get the season going. It was nice being able to watch a couple of those college football games on Saturday. I think we’re ready to go and ready to get the season started.”
“A lot of experts have chimed in on where they see them fitting in the scope of college football. Let’s see where we fit. So that’s kinda the challenge, to see where we fit. I am pretty confident in the way our guys prepared.”