If BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake was driven by accolades, there is no way he would've pulled Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson at halftime of Saturday's 66-14 win over North Alabama at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
While Wilson had played pretty well (10-of-16, 212 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions), it wasn't the type of stat line that would really impress voters for the Heisman Trophy award.
Someone thinking about numbers would likely have been tempted to get Wilson at least one more series to tack on 40 or 50 more yards to his tally and perhaps add another TD.
But, as all BYU fans know, that isn't what Sitake is about.
"There are some guys who are still brand new on the offense, defense and special teams that we're trying to get past the uncomfortable moment and allow them to play fast," Sitake said after the game Saturday evening. "We saw a little bit of that this game, but it's OK. I've mentioned before that we're gonna sacrifice some stats in order to get our guys some valuable experience which will add to our depth."
He does enjoy seeing Wilson make big plays, like his excellently placed touchdown passes to freshman tight end Isaac Rex and junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u as well as his side-arm toss on a screen pass to running back Kavika Fonua for another score.
"From every position, I enjoy seeing those guys when it goes well, but I've seen him do that a lot in practice," Sitake said. "I was always just really pleased with what Zach is doing as a quarterback of our team. You see the coaching that he's getting from Aaron Roderick, and then you see the carryover that it has, the effect that it has."
But with BYU having dominated many of its games and having big leads in the second half, the Cougars have been able to give a lot of players opportunities to get on the field.
In the game against the Lions, Sitake said a number of players showed some ability when they got their time on the field.
"Malik Moore stands out," Sitake said. "He made some plays and probably should've had another pick. We saw some defensive linemen get in there and play again. Kavika Fonua played some running back and Miles Davis did a great job coming in and running the ball. I'm really pleased with a lot of the things our guys are doing overall."
While BYU is scheduled to have three weeks off until its next game, Cougar junior center James Empey said the goal is to be ready to go whenever the time comes.
“We want to play as much as we can," Empey said. "We're going to get after it this week, and these next few weeks and do our best to be ready for that next game. We're going to be the best we can be. We got a bunch of guys that enjoy the grind and enjoy getting better, and that's really what our focus has been this last little bit. We're ready to play anybody, any day. Whether we’ll have three weeks before our next game, I don't know, but we're just going to hit it, and start working, and keep grinding for that next game, and just keep our rhythm going."
Topping the 60-point mark
With a 26-yard touchdown run by Miles Davis in the fourth quarter, BYU topped the 60-point mark for the first time in 2020.
It was also the highest point total for a Cougar team under head coach Kalani Sitake and is the most points scored by a BYU team since the Cougars beat Wagner 70-6 in 2015.
The Cougars have scored 50-plus points four times this season, including in the last two contests (51-17 at Boise State on Nov. 6).
Zach attack
Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson only played two quarters but still put together some nice numbers.
He threw four touchdown passes for the fourth time this season and for the fifth of his career. His 26 touchdown passes are the second most in the FBS behind Florida’s Kyle Trask.
Wilson has been responsible for 34 touchdowns this season, the most by a BYU quarterback since 2009 (Max Hall,35).
He also had 33 rushing yards, which all came on one play. It was his longest rush of the season. Wilson did not play in the second half.
Extra points
BYU lost the coin toss and North Alabama elected to get the ball. The Cougars have won the toss in five of their nine games this season. North Alabama punted on the first drive of the game, while BYU did the same on the first drive of the second half ... Zach Wilson was the Cougar representative for the coin toss ... BYU flag bearers were Chris Wilcox (USA flag), and Sione Finau and Hank Tuipulotu (team flags) ... the official attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium was 936.