BYU football running back coach AJ Steward mentioned a somewhat obscure fact about his unit Monday after practice.
In the last two seasons, the Cougars have had seven different players rush for 100 yards or more in a game.
Here is the list:
- Squally Canada, 11 carries, 118 yards, at Wisconsin, Sept. 15, 2018
- Lopini Katoa, 19 carries, 155 yards, vs. New Mexico State, Nov. 17, 2018
- Riley Burt, 13 carries, 110 yards, vs. Western Michigan (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl), Dec. 21, 2018
- Ty’Son Williams, 19 carries, 100 yards gained, vs. USC, Sept. 14, 2019
- Jaren Hall, 16 carries, 110 yards gained, at USF, Oct 12, 2019
- Sione Finau, 16 carries, 102 yards, vs. Idaho State, Nov. 16, 2019
- Jackson McChesney, 15 carries, 228 yards (freshman record), at UMass, Nov. 23, 2019
That’s a pretty impressive accomplishment as it shows the depth BYU has developed.
“When I look back, I see the type of work these guys put in — offseason as well as in-season,” Steward said. “The development has taken place and guys have been prepared for their opportunities and made the most of them. We’ve had our challenges but having seven guys over 100 yards for a game shows you the amount of care these guys have to be prepared. It shows the type of talent we have. We really don’t skip a beat when guys go down. It’s next man up. They expect to have the same standard as the guy before them.”
Of course, it also shows that the Cougars have had a revolving door at the running back position in the last two seasons, thanks to injuries.
Katoa, who is finishing his sophomore season, said the unit has proven it knows how to deal with adversity.
“In my opinion, the running back position is one of the most demanding on the field,” Katoa said. “Injuries happen. Coach always says to prepare like you are going to be playing because that’s what the case might be. With our preparation, it really doesn’t feel crazy when a guy who hasn’t played steps up and has a great day.”
He sees the successes that have been had by various athletes as having established a standard.
“It’s a compliment for us to have the weight of expectations on our shoulders,” Katoa said. “That’s how we want it. If the rest of the team needs us to carry the game or do whatever it takes, that’s what we are preparing to do.”
It hasn’t even mattered when BYU has had defensive contributors come over to join the running backs, as Hadley did in 2018 and freshman Tyler Allgeier did this fall.
“Tyler brings a toughness to our group,” Steward said. “He’s a hard-nosed guy and he runs behind his pads really well. He’s really physical, a downhill guy, and I just think he is equipped to embody everything I try and preach in our room. Even if it’s not blocked great, we can finish off a play physically and make up yards that would’ve been made if it had been blocked more clean. Tyler is always locked in and that’s why you see him have the success he’s had in the limited amount of reps he’s taken up to this point.”
One of the things that both Steward and Katoa are excited about is the fact that many of the running backs who have had success this fall are underclassmen.
“They’ve all been kind of battle-tested really young,” Steward said. “They’ve been put in positions where we have relied in them, situations that most running backs don’t get put in. They’ve done a great job rising up to the occasion up to this point. It’s scary to think about how good they could be two years down the road or even next year. I’ve seen their game rise already and with another year in the weight room, another year putting on some weight and honing their craft, the sky is going to be the limit for those guys.”
Katoa added: “We have a lot of confidence. Last year before the transfers came in, everyone thought we were going to be an inexperienced group. You can’t say that any more. But that’s also a challenge for us. We have no more excuses. We are a group on the field that should make a big difference in every game.”