Arguably the most famous accomplishment of Washington head football coach Chris Petersen came when he coached at Boise State in 2006-07.
The Broncos went undefeated and faced Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl in what turned out to be an instant classic. Petersen had the Boise State run a trio of trick plays late in the game and in overtime, including a hook-and-ladder pass, a halfback pass and a Statue-of-Liberty run as the Broncos beat the Sooners, 43-42.
That game may have cemented Petersen’s legacy as a coach who doesn’t mind mixing things up and trying to catch opposing defenses off-guard with gadget plays — something the 2019 BYU offense has also proven willing to do.
“We have versatile players who can do a lot of different things,” Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said earlier this week. “When you have a guy like Jaren Hall or others like Aleva Hifo who can do a lot of different things, it certainly makes it easier to have those kind of plays in your back pocket. We could’ve done slightly better on a couple of things but for the most part we’ve gotten what we wanted out of them.”
The BYU players said they enjoy it when the offense digs into its bag of tricks.
“I love it,” Cougar sophomore wide receiver Dax Milne said. “It keeps the defense on their toes. I’m not a fan in the stands but I’m still on the edge of my seat. I know fans love that stuff. It keeps everyone excited.”
He said when the team calls one of those plays, there is an instant adrenaline rush.
“If I’m in the game, I’m, saying, ‘here we go’ because I know what is going to happen,” Milne said. “If I’m not in and here that special call, I know I can’t wait to see it. Everyone gets excited when it works. It’s amazing on the sideline with everyone going nuts.”
Grimes explained that the creativity of the offense is a collaborative effort.
“I’ve got to credit the offensive staff because those certainly aren’t mainly my ideas,” Grimes said. “Most — if not all — are someone else’s ideas. As I have said the whole time that I’ve been here, this isn’t even mainly my offense. It is a collective effort and we’ve got a lot of great minds in the room. Every week, something might come up. The fake reverse we ran with Ty’Son Williams (against USC) was Kalani Sitake’s idea. There are a lot of different things that come across my plate and the easy thing for me is that I can choose them and then I get to call them, which is the fun part.”
BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said having a lot of experience on the offensive staff stimulates creativity but he also said the purpose of those types of plays is quite straightforward.
“We’ve been preaching fun in this offense and that’s a great way to generate fun,” Fesi Sitake said. “The product is an excited fanbase as well. They want to see that we want to entertain them. If we have something that will be entertaining, that the guys will have fun with and — most importantly — will work, then we are all for it. All the coaches are great bringing things to the table that we think will work. It’s been cool to see those ideas come to fruition and have all the guys have fun with it.”
Don’t be surprised if BYU pulls out a few more gimmick plays when the Cougars host Petersen and the Huskies on Saturday, although it won’t be easy against the stout Washington defense.
“Their defensive line is super-solid,” BYU junior tight end Matt Bushman said. “Their linebackers and defensive backs are all really good and athletic. They get some of the best recruits from being the team that they are. They are technically sound and don’t want to give up big plays. We have to be confident and not shy away from the challenge.”
The Cougars know that the Huskies put the clamps down on the BYU offense in 2018 as Washington beat the Cougars, 35-7, in Seattle. While many of the players from that Husky team graduated and moved on, BYU feels like Washington just reloaded.
“A lot of the guys who are playing played a lot last year anyway,” Grimes said. “A lot of them are coming back with experience. They have a lot of guys who are talented. They have recruited really well and they have developed their players really well within their system. It will be a challenge for sure.”