Games boycotted. Practices canceled. Angry posts on social media.
Once again, after a video from Wisconsin of another police shooting circulated on social media on Sunday, athletes across the sports world have felt the urgent need to focus on societal issues including racism and police brutality. They have taken drastic steps to show their convictions and plead for improvement.
The BYU football players and coaches know what is going on and that many are experiencing strong emotions after another violent incident — but they also know they have work to do.
“There is a message that you can be focused on the task at hand but still honor and respect things that are going on right now,” Cougar wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said during Thursday’s teleconference. “Our message to our guys is that we are prepping for Navy but we understand there are very, very serious issues that people are standing up against. We support whatever our guys individually feel, because these are really sensitive times right now — but we also have a game with Navy coming up. I think there is an ability to balance those two things and I think our team has been tremendous with that stuff.”
BYU sophomore running back Lopini Katoa agreed that finding the right balance is the key for each Cougar athlete.
“There are a lot of crazy things happening in the world and these are really important issues,” Katoa said. “We also have to focus on our next game, but at the same time we need to be able to show the respect we need to for the social issues. It’s a balance but we are trying to do all we can to get ready for Navy.”
BYU senior defensive back Troy Warner was asked if the Cougar players had considered taking the day off of practice like other teams had done and he said there hadn’t been any such discussions.
Many college teams right now are still at least a few weeks from playing — if they are playing at all — while BYU has a much more immediate emphasis since the game against the Midshipmen in Annapolis, Maryland, is a week-and-a-half away.
“The team right now is just focusing on Navy,” Warner said. “We like to pride ourselves that when we are here in the facilities, we like to remain focused on what is at hand. Right now that is Navy and so that’s what we have the biggest focus on.”
He said overall he’s pleased with what he is seeing from the Cougars as they work on game prep.
“It’s going really well right now,” Warner said. “The biggest emphasis is on discipline and on making sure we are playing clean, making sure we are limiting any mistakes in practice. We’ve been doing a pretty good job.”
College football players and coaches are always under pressure to succeed on the field but there is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal concerns have added some unique elements to those pressures in 2020.
“I think if you don’t feel any pressure in this profession, you aren’t in a good place,” Sitake said. “It’s about how you handle it. The biggest pressure for us is that we want success for these guys who work so hard, who are such great young men. We have to do our part to help them accomplish their goals. I think the players are applying the right type of pressure to themselves as well and when you do that, it allows you to appreciate the luxury of being able to practice and play football, to have all the opportunities we have.”