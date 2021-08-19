The first question BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki was asked during Tuesday’s online press conference was how confident he was in the Cougar defense’s ability to stop the run this fall.
His answer?
“Pretty confident,” Tuiaki said, then waited before breaking into a smile.
Tuiaki has a reason to be confident, even though his squad lost quite a few starters from the 2020 team that consistently at an elite level.
That’s because when asked who will be key in slowing the ground game of opponent’s, Tuiaki had a list of names to rattle off.
“We did lose some guys to the NFL,” Tuiaki said. “But I feel good about having Tyler Batty back. He’s playing at a high level right now. Atunaisa Mahe is coming back. Caden Haws is coming back. Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Lorenzo Fauateia and Gabe Summers, these are all guys with a lot of experience. We’re a little bit younger at the defensive end spot but we have guys who have showed up in a good way.”
He said he feels good about the personnel and that there are a lot of BYU athletes ready for their opportunity who are being pushed hard to improve throughout fall camp.
“I think they are understanding the scheme and playing better,” Tuiaki said. “We’re playing against what I think is a really, really good offensive line. It’s making our young guys grow up fast. Overall I feel good but it’s hard to tell with guys who don’t have experience.”
That was one of the benefits from Saturday’s scrimmage, since the Cougar coaching staff got a chance to gauge where the younger guys are at.
“There were some question marks on guys as far as their ability to tackle in a game situation,” Tuiaki said. “I thought that those guys showed up in a good way. We’ve got to continue in the direction we are going with those guys where they can continue to be consistent. We are starting to see the depth really develop with that first scrimmage.”
The platoon system that proved effective for BYU last year means that the Cougars will give a lot of defenders chances to grow in game situations.
“We have a lot of guys that we are going to depend on to play,” Tuiaki said.
He noted that having proven, reliable performers does give him more options when considering game strategy.
“I think the more veteran your group becomes, the more you can carry,” Tuiaki said. “When you have younger guys and you feel like you have the right personnel on the field, it’s about making sure we eliminate mistakes and play fast. It does take a little off of what you might call just for the sake of being sound. But I think our young kids are doing a good job of picking things up. They are starting to get it.”
BYU has installed the defense in a shorter time period this year, according to Tuiaki. That has made it tough on the newcomers but has been possible because of the guys who have been around the program and know the expectations.
“We do have a core of guys who have played,” Tuiaki said. “Those guys all get it, so we are putting a lot on those guys to teach the younger guys. Once we start to pull out some schemes and focus on our game opponent, there will be less required of them. It’s overload them early and then start to pull back as we get closer to games.”
The Cougars are less than three weeks from the season-opener against Arizona in Las Vegas on Sept. 4 (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN), which will be the first opportunity for BYU’s defense to show whether it can maintain the level of play that made it one of the 10 best defenses in yards allowed in the nation.