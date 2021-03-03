With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors on the BYU football team who played in the 2020 season had to make a choice about whether to return or to move on to the next things in life.
Most chose to leave on a high note after the Cougars put together an excellent year but two — defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua and defensive back Jared Kapisi — elected to return.
Was it a tough call?
Not for Leiataua.
"During fall camp last year, I had a really big injury," Leiataua said during a teleconference on Monday. "I broke my leg. (Defensive coordinator) Ilaisa Tuiaki came to me right after it happened and said he wanted me to sit out the rest of the year and that the team would work on getting me a sixth year."
The NCAA made things much simpler with its eligibility decision, allowing Leiataua to get back without having to worry about getting the medical hardship waiver.
"From there I rushed my recovery to try to catch part of the season," Leiataua said. "It was always part of the plan after I broke my leg but with the COVID-19 waiver it made it a lot easier for me. I felt like I had a lot of business that was unfinished and I felt I could leave more on the table. Last year was supposed to be that year but God has bigger plans and I'm just going to take advantage of it."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said that the conversations about who would stay and who would go started early for most of the seniors.
"A lot of guys had to think about what they wanted to do and how it was going to go," Sitake said. "I think the fact that we played 12 games made a big difference. Also, a lot of the guys had already graduated, so they were ready to move on to the next phase in life. We were good with that."
With spring camp underway, now it is about all of the current players finding ways to fill the voids that were left by the departures.
One of the ways Leiataua thinks he can make a difference is by stepping up into more of a leadership role, particularly on the defensive line where seniors Zac Dawe, Khyiris Tonga and Bracken El-Bakri have moved on.
"I feel like we have a lot of great guys coming back," Leiataua said. "Being one of the older guys in the group, I feel like I should put more on my shoulders and take more of a leadership role, coaching guys and trying to see guys step up. I love seeing young guys step up and a lot of them have done that lately. We've done a lot of work on our own to continue the success from last year."
He recalled how the team became completely player-ran during the COVID-19 shutdown in spring of 2020 and believes those lessons are still being applied.
"We are trying to keep the same thing going and not skip a beat," Leiataua said. "We're trying to reload, not rebuild."
On the personal side, he feels like he has been forced to become a better student of the game because of his injury history.
"I've had a lot of injuries since I got here so I've had to change a lot," Leiataua said. "I used to play more recklessly, so I've need to work more on technique. I couldn't just focus on talent. I needed to be more meticulous on certain things. I feel like I've grown a lot as a player here. Taking the back seat last year after breaking my leg was a hard pill to swallow but I was willing to do it. I could see coaching points and I felt like I took it to another level because I was sitting back and just watching a lot more."
While he does think that the knowledge he gained will be beneficial, he thinks the best thing he can do for the team is to push everyone to be their best.
"I feel like I've stepped into that role but I worked more in the background last year," Leiataua said. "But I do need to be more vocal on defense, especially on the defensive line."