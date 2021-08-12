BYU and the University of Miami announced on Thursday the schools have agreed to a home-and-home football series to be played in 2026 and 2028.
The Cougars will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, to face the Hurricanes on Sept. 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium. The second game of the series is slated for LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 2, 2028.
“We are excited to announce this series with Miami,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are always looking for opportunities to schedule storied football programs like Miami. Traveling to ACC country and competing in an NFL stadium will be a great experience for our coaches, players and fans. We are also excited to have the Hurricanes return to LaVell Edwards Stadium. I was a graduate assistant at BYU in 1990 when Miami came to Provo. It was one of the great games in BYU football history.”
BYU and Miami have previously met twice in football. The Cougars lost to the No. 2-ranked Hurricanes 41-17 on Dec. 3, 1988 in the final regular-season game of the year. The rematch came two years later on Sept. 8 in Provo where BYU knocked off No. 1 Miami 28-21 in front of a BYU record crowd of 66,235 to secure its first victory over a top-ranked team. Trailing 21-17 early in the third quarter, the Cougar defense held Miami scoreless for the final 26 minutes of the game, while Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer led BYU to a field goal and a touchdown to complete the comeback.
University of Miami was founded in 1925 and began playing football the following year. The Hurricanes have been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) since 2004. Miami has claimed five football national championships (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991 and 2001), seven conference titles and has participated in 42 bowl games. The Hurricanes have had 35 players named consensus All-American, two have won the Heisman Trophy and nine have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
BYU was founded in 1875 and began playing varsity football in 1922. The Cougars won a national championship in 1984, captured 23 conference titles before going independent in 2011 and have participated in 38 bowl games. Twelve Cougars have been named Consensus All-American and seven have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the BYU-Miami series will be announced at a later date.