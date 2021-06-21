When the inevitable questions about who would be BYU football’s starting quarterback in 2021 came up during the “State of the Program” show at Media Day last week, the Cougar coaches were suitably vague.
“We’ll find out (who will be starting) when we get closer to the game,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake responded.
Cougar offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was slightly more detailed — but only slightly.
“It’s going to be whoever moves the team and scores points,” Roderick said on the show. “That’s our job. We need to take care of the football, move the team down the field and get the ball in the end zone.”
Roderick noted that the three top candidates to get the job — sophomores Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney and freshman Jacob Conover — all have their strengths and the team is confident in each.
He did, however, give Hall arguably the biggest compliment.
“In the game at Utah State (in 2019), that was about as well as I’ve seen any quarterback play in my career,” Roderick said on the show. “Unfortunately he has had a tough time staying healthy but if he is able to do so, he’s going to be tough to beat out.”
So far in Hall’s career, it has been getting hurt that has limited his opportunities the most. He missed all of last year, although he said last week that he’s fine now.
“You can’t play worrying about injuries or else bad things continue to happen,” Hall said.
Not only that, he also said he is trying to be as proactive as he can be to give himself the best chance to stay on the field.
“I’m taking a new approach,” Hall said. “I’ve been reading books and learning from some of the best athletes in the world — the Tom Bradys, the Lebron Jameses — about how they stay healthy. I’m applying it, having a better diet consistently, having a good routine leading up to fall camp. I’m developing a better foundation for my body to maintain it all season long.”
He said he started the process six months ago and is seeing the difference.
“Getting healthy from my hip injury and with a lot of the changes I’ve made, it’s been pretty eye-opening,” Hall said.
Hall added that he has an extra reason to stay fit. He’s got to be ready to carry a newborn baby around, which he and his wife are expecting to arrive in the next couple of week.
When it comes to football, Hall said he is focused on improving his all-around game.
“It’s about making all the plays, all the throws,” Hall said. “It’s taking all the abilities I have on the field and making those plays a little more effortless, make them come a little more smoothly. It’s not necessarily doing something new but making everything come more fluidly.”
He knows he’s got to be at his best, since the other competitors for the starter’s job are excellent players. Hall said he appreciates having Romney and Conover and the other QBs forcing him to play at a high level.
“You couldn’t ask for better dudes in a quarterback room,” Hall said. “They are a bunch of good dudes who care for each other off the field and on the field but when we cross that line to play, we are all competitors. We push each other with the professional realization that we are there to play. We’ll do whatever it takes to be on the field. It’s a fun dynamic.”
Whoever ends up earning the spot has big shoes to fill, since Zach Wilson had a phenomenal year in 2020 and was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.
“It shows you what you should work for,” Hall said. “If you are here, you want to be the best you can be. You want to go to the NFL, which is what the coaches preach. To learn from him and see what it takes, it’s a good standard to have and to expect from ourselves.”
He said the BYU coaching staff isn’t rushing to establish a quarterback pecking order for 2021.
“They are pretty good about being consistent,” Hall said. “That decision will be made in fall camp unless there is a huge difference in how guys are doing. It was really close, so it is just a matter of what we need to do personally and how to improve.”
He said he doesn’t mind not having a starter chosen until August.
“When you play the quarterback position, you’ve got to be able to handle the pressure,” Hall said. “You’ve got to be able to handle uncomfortable situations. If it goes down to the wire, great. Then you have more time to stay locked in and continue to get better.”