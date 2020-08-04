When BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi was asked on Tuesday's teleconference about the psychological status of the Cougar football team right now, he had to take a minute to think about it.
That certainly isn't surprising, considering that in the last few months the BYU athletes have faced the global COVID-19 pandemic, had spring football canceled, had school go entirely online, worked out primarily on their own, dealt with restrictions when using on campus facilities and doing walkthroughs, and had half the season eliminated as conferences made drastic adjustments.
It's definitely a mentally and emotionally challenging time to be a college football player.
"It's just tough psychologically," Kaufusi said. "We are showing up right now and we have to wear these masks. There are certain protocols and procedures but then we go out to practice and we're running around while breathing through these masks. It can be tough but I think the staff has done a really good job at providing us the resources we need. We can talk about our mental health. There are people who are there for us."
He said that the Cougar football program is made up of Division-I athletes who have been through tough things in their lives.
"We are made for this but the coaches and the staff have done a good job providing resources to help us mentally, physically or psychologically," Kaufusi said.
BYU officially started fall camp Tuesday, even though the status of the 2020 season remains very much uncertain at this point.
"I was really pleased with practice today," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said in the teleconference. "I really feel good about our group. As far as all the uncertainty, our only goal is to try and be ready for whatever happens. Hopefully we get the opportunities to play this fall and if we do, we'll be ready. That's been our focus."
He explained that while he has been in contact with BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe about the season, his emphasis has been on preparing the Cougar players for whatever games end up taking place.
"There are so many different variables and a lot of it is not what we can control," Sitake said. "I've been really pleased with the way Tom's been doing it. He's got a really tough job. My job is to get the team ready. We'll be ready whenever they are asking us to play."
The season will likely hinge on how teams, universities and the country handle the current pandemic over the next few weeks.
Outbreaks have been reported by teams across the country but BYU has elected not to publicize any positive COVID-19 tests by athletes.
"The privacy of the student-athletes is important," Sitake said. "I can say that we've run tests. The administration has done a great job of organizing the screening process and our sports medicine department has done a great job of educating our players to understand the importance of social distancing and wearing mask, things like that. It's important the we do our part to keep this a low-risk environment in order to play football."
Even though players have been able to participate in voluntary workouts and player-run practices (under certain limitations), the strain of the pandemic and other issues has taken a toll. Sitake said the first day of camp showed some of the pent-up emotions.
"We just had practice and we had a few skirmishes, a few fights," Sitake said. "I think a lot of guys are frustrated about having to be all bottled up and now they get to get out there and play football. It's been an awesome thing for me to see. There was pushing and shoving but nothing too crazy. It's what you expect when playing football. The guys are anxious. They want to get out on the field and play. I think they are looking for a way to let off some steam. It feels good to get out on the field and play some football."
BYU senior tight end Matt Bushman said Cougar players understand the impact that COVID-19 can have and that helps them handle the unique demands of this year's fall camp.
"You see some of the horrible stories about loved ones passing away and you don't want to be guilty of getting your grandma sick or in the hospital," Bushman said. "My wife Emily is pregnant right now and so she's has a higher risk to be hospitalized. There are players who have different situations, so you have to take it seriously. You don't want to be the rebellious guy who goes out and ends up getting people you love sick. It definitely has helped us to have this serious approach where we listen to what the players and coaches say. Even though wearing a mask at practice looks kind of funny with your helmet on, you just have to do it. These times are weird but you have to live with it."